Wordely Expands Language Offerings to Include Scandinavian Languages: Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian
Canada-based translation agency, Wordely, now offers Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian translation services, expanding its language offerings to over 60 languages.
Expanding our language offerings to include Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian is an exciting milestone for Wordely.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wordely, a leading translation agency based in Canada, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its language services to include three new languages: Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian. This expansion comes as a response to the growing demand for translation services in the Scandinavian region and reflects Wordely's commitment to providing comprehensive language solutions to its clients.
— Benjamin THOMAS
With the addition of Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian to its repertoire, Wordely now offers translation services in over 60 languages, further solidifying its position as Canada's premier translation agency. The company attributes this expansion to the recruitment of new native and qualified translators with expertise in the Scandinavian languages, ensuring that clients receive accurate and culturally relevant translations for their documents, websites, and technical files.
"We recognize the importance of providing comprehensive language solutions to our clients, and the addition of these languages allows us to better serve businesses and individuals with translation needs in the Scandinavian region."
Wordely's professional translation services encompass a wide range of industries, including legal, marketing, website localization, financial, and medical translation. Each project is handled by native translators who specialize in the client's field of business, ensuring accuracy, quality, and cultural sensitivity.
In addition to its language expansion, Wordely remains committed to providing exceptional customer service, with fast turnaround times, strict quality control measures, and adherence to deadlines. Clients can continue to expect personalized solutions tailored to their specific translation requirements.
For over a decade, Wordely has been assisting individuals and businesses with their international communication needs, offering a range of services including certified translation, interpreting, video translation, subtitling, and multilingual SEO. With offices in multiple cities across Canada, including Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Hamilton, Wordely is well-positioned to serve clients nationwide.
For more information about Wordely and its translation services, visit https://wordely.ca/en/ or contact contact@wordely.ca for a free quote.
About Wordely:
Wordely is a leading translation agency based in Canada, providing language services in over 60 languages to clients worldwide. With a team of native and experienced translators, Wordely offers professional translation solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals across various industries.
Benjamin THOMAS
Wordely
+1 514-312-0680
info@wordely.ca