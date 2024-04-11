- Docket Number:
- FDA-2018-D-1175
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “Atopic Dermatitis: Timing of Pediatric Studies During Development of Systemic Drugs.” This guidance addresses FDA's current thinking about the relevant age groups to study and how early in drug development applicants should incorporate pediatric patients for development of systemic drugs for atopic dermatitis (AD). This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same name issued on April 9, 2018.
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2018-D-1175.