APRA releases intermediated general insurance statistics for December 2023

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its bi-annual intermediated general insurance statistics for December 2023.

The intermediated general insurance statistics publication provides an overview of intermediated general insurance placed with APRA-authorised general insurers, Lloyd's underwriters and unauthorised foreign insurers (UFIs). 

The December 2023 intermediated general insurance statistics publication is available on the APRA website at: Intermediated general insurance statistics.

Note: the intermediated general insurance statistics for December 2023 were reissued on 28 March 2024 (following original publication 27 March 2024) to correct selected data items.

