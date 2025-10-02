APRA publishes 2024-25 Annual Report
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published its Annual Report for the 2024-25 financial year.
The Annual Report is available on the APRA website at: APRA Annual Reports.
An accessible version of the Annual Report will be made available in due course.
