APRA releases minor updates to the prudential framework for ADIs and insurers

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released for consultation a number of minor updates to the prudential framework for authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) and general, life and private health insurers.

This consultation is part of the minor framework update process, intended to ensure technical and clarifying changes to the prudential framework can be made in a timely manner. The proposed amendments are primarily technical clarifications and do not present any material change in policy settings.

Submissions are requested to be provided no later than 3 May 2024.

The letter to ADIs and insurers, draft standards and draft guidance are available on the APRA website at: Minor updates to the prudential framework for ADIs and insurers.
 

