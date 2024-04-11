FABTECH Heads To Orlando For The First Time In 2024

Registration now open for North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event under one roof

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event, FABTECH 2024, is making its first visit to Orlando, Fla., as this premier gathering kicks off its three-day run at the Orange County Convention Center in one of America’s fastest growing manufacturing centers Oct. 15-17, 2024.



Registration is now open to attend FABTECH and see the most comprehensive showcase of sheet metal manufacturing processes and the latest developments in fabrication from over 1,300 suppliers in what is considered the 10th best state for manufacturing as presented in Florida’s 2023 Manufacturing Report. Last year’s event in Chicago welcomed over 45,000 attendees representing 80 countries and all 50 states. The event will once again serve as the platform where companies from every area of the metal fabrication ecosystem come together to learn, network and become immersed in the latest manufacturing equipment.

“We are excited to take FABTECH to Orlando this year and let the growing Florida manufacturing base see the event up close for the first time,” said Tracy Garcia, CEM, FABTECH group director at SME. “Orlando is a perfect hub for manufacturers from across the country to attend FABTECH to see live equipment demonstrations, build strategic partnerships, find solutions, and stay at the forefront of what’s next in manufacturing.”

To support the future workforce in this manufacturing discipline, new on the FABTECH agenda this year is an Emerging Leaders program for young professionals, including networking, a workshop and keynote address. Women of FABTECH will return in 2024 featuring an inspiring keynote speaker who will share how to further your career in the industry.

“The education offered at FABTECH truly adds value to every attendee’s experience,” said Mark Hoper, FMA senior vice president of expositions & media. “The event gives professionals from small job shops to the largest Fortune 500 manufacturers, first-hand access to the expertise and knowledge they need to expand skill sets and ensure the future success of their business.”

The 2024 event’s conference will continue to serve as a knowledge hub for the FABTECH community, featuring 14 tracks covering a variety of topics including cutting, laser, finishing, forming & fabricating, job shop, management, marketing/sales, lean, automation, smart manufacturing, stamping, workforce development, 3D/additive manufacturing, and welding. Each day will feature a morning keynote speaker and an afternoon panel discussion to provide insights, spotlight innovative strategies, and offer solutions to ongoing workforce challenges.

As part of the conference, professionals will also have the opportunity to earn credit toward professional certifications offered by SME, the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association and the American Welding Society by attending educational sessions during the event.

Admission to the FABTECH 2024 exhibit floor is complimentary for industry professionals who register before Oct. 12, 2024. For more information about FABTECH or to register for the event, visit fabtechexpo.com.

About FABTECH

FABTECH is North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The preeminent event provides a convenient venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find the solutions to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH is made possible by its five event partners, all of whom represent the varied and diverse makeup of the manufacturing industry. They include the American Welding Society, the Chemical Coaters Association International, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, the Precision Metalforming Association and SME. Read more about FABTECH’s event partners here.

