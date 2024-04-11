Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co.: Unleashing The Paw-some Power Of Pet Rescue With Save 1 Pet Sundays

Submit Release
MAPLE SHADE, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co., a town-favorite local brewery, is proud to announce the launch of their new program, Save 1 Pet Sundays (S1PS), aimed at supporting local animal rescues and finding forever homes for pets in need. With a strong commitment to giving back to the animal world, Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. is taking their passion for pets to the next level by offering their brewery space free of charge to local rescues.

Under the S1PS program, Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. provides rescues with free space every Sunday from 12pm-4pm to host fundraising events and showcase adoptable animals. This initiative aims to help rescues raise vital funds, increase awareness about pet adoption, and ultimately save more pet lives.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Save 1 Pet Sundays program," said Jack O'Connell, Co-Founder, Director of Operations and Cat Dad at Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. "At Dr. Brewlittle’s, we are super passionate about animals, and this program allows us to channel that passion into making a tangible difference in the lives of pets in need. By providing free space, donating a portion of beer sales, and supporting fundraising efforts, we hope to empower local rescues and contribute to the ongoing mission of finding loving homes for every animal."

During the S1PS events, Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. will donate $1 from every beer sold to the participating rescue organizations. This financial support will aid rescues in their efforts to provide medical care, shelter, and rehabilitation for animals in their care. Additionally, the breweries' pet-friendly environment allows attendees to enjoy their favorite craft beers while spending quality time with their furry friends.

The S1PS program also encourages rescues to bring in adoptable animals to the events. By showcasing these lovable pets, Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. hopes to create more opportunities for potential adopters to meet their future four-legged family members.

Furthermore, participating rescues will have the opportunity to sell merchandise and organize fundraising activities such as raffles, further boosting their fundraising potential. Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. is dedicated to supporting the rescue community and is excited to provide a platform for these organizations to connect with the community and raise awareness about pet adoption.

To learn more about Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co.'s pet-friendly environment and the Save 1 Pet Sundays program, visit their website at https://drbrewlittlesbeer.com or contact info@drbrewlittlesbeer.com.

Rescues interested in participating in the Save 1 Pet Sundays program are encouraged to check calendar availability online and contact Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. to schedule their events.


About Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co.:

Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. is a beloved local brewery located at 108 East Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ. With a passion for pets and a commitment to giving back, Dr. Brewlittle’s Beer Co. is dedicated to supporting local rescues and helping find forever homes for animals in need.


###


