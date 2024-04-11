M&D Announces Partnership with Mexico’s Drexel Group

Fosters global remanufacturing capabilities

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&D, the diesel aftermarket’s leading distributor and remanufacturer of diesel engine parts and components, proudly announces its first international partnership, adding the Drexel Group to its family of companies.

Drexel Group is a globally recognized remanufacturer of diesel fuel injectors located in Monterrey, Mexico. Their mission of offering the best fuel injectors through continual quality improvement and the application of advanced technologies is consistent with M&D’s history and long-term business strategy.

“M&D continues to partner with the best suppliers and remanufacturers worldwide to provide our customers with the best value proposition available. The Drexel family has built a unique, one-of-a-kind business with the highest standards for quality. We look forward to our first venture into Mexico and the ability to expand our full product offering to the market,” M&D CEO Grant Garrett said. “We also look forward to strengthening our relationship with Drexel's customers and seeing how M&D can assist in achieving their long-term goals.”

History and Mission

Drexel Group was founded in 1959 by Anthony Arthur Drexel Stefan, starting as a reconditioning service for Cummins mechanical fuel injectors and pumps. The company evolved into a worldwide expert on fuel injection repair and remanufacturing and is now operated by other family members, including Owner and President Eduardo Heinz Drexel Gonzalez and Eduardo’s children, Directors Eduardo Heinz Drexel Romo, Juan Pablo Drexel Romo and Mariana Drexel Romo.

Sixty years after its humble beginnings, the Drexel Group operates the largest fuel injector remanufacturing facility in Mexico, offering product coverage for light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engine applications. They proudly serve a global market and are internationally recognized for using today’s most advanced manufacturing technologies.

Foundational Business Relations

M&D and Drexel’s relationship dates back decades, when M&D’s former owner, Bruce Ingram, and the Drexel Group’s founder, Anthony Arthur Drexel Stefan, were friends in the industry.

“We believe that our historical relationship and strategic partnership going forward will bring many benefits to the entire diesel engine aftermarket,” President Eduardo Heinz Drexel Gonzalez said. “We will be able to supply M&D’s branch locations with medium- and heavy-duty injectors and components, improving their availability and customer service within the United States.”

Mariana Drexel Romo agreed with her father’s assessment of the importance of shared company values and history. “Since both our companies began as smaller family-owned operations, we share a lot of the same values, which are core to our continued growth,” she added.

International Investment Supports Market Demand

The partnership adds an unparalleled depth to diesel expertise, generates a new pool of resources, and positions each organization to optimally serve the diesel aftermarket. Furthermore, Drexel Group’s unmatched investment in industry-leading manufacturing equipment puts the two companies at the forefront of the industry’s technical innovation.

“M&D’s established vendor relationships will provide our team the ability to sell a variety of engine parts outside of the fuel system, improving our capabilities within Mexico,” Eduardo Heinz Drexel Romo commented.

“Our partnership,” Juan Pablo Drexel Romo added, “will create an alliance of two of the most well-known companies in our industry.”

The collaboration also strengthens capacity to provide high-quality Class 7 and 8 fuel injectors throughout M&D’s national network of 41 branch locations. Seamless product distribution will flow from Drexel to M&D’s central distribution hub in Houston, thanks to their proximity to the United States-Mexico border.

M&D looks forward to transforming the diesel aftermarket with the Drexel Group, and extends great appreciation to the Drexel family for their cooperation and commitment.

About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket distributor and remanufacturer of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D’s diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part-matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance. For more information, visit https://www.TheDieselStore.com.

