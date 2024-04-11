SqlDBM Named “Database Modeling Solution of the Year” in 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that SqlDBM , the leading collaborative, cloud-based data modeling solution for the enterprise, has been selected as the winner of the “Database Modeling Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.



SqlDBM brings an innovative approach to data modeling that allows enterprises to adapt to the fast-paced changes of the modern data landscape. Organizations can model and design their databases online in the cloud without writing a single line of code. It is built with an intuitive UI that is usable for everyone, along with the technical modeling features that developers require. SqlDBM makes it easy for business teams and analysts to view diagrams at any level of detail, as well as access documentation and governance information from a single place.

SqlDBM is solving key enterprise challenges with Global Modeling, a cross-functional ability to model for data integrity and consistency. Their latest capabilities are the first in the market to align with the needs of today’s data practices.

“Teams realize that data modeling does not have to be an arcane art hidden behind prohibitively complex tooling. That’s why our focus is on making data models easy to access and understand, ensuring that everyone in an organization can stay in the loop, even in the most complex business and data landscapes,” said Serge Gershkovich, Head of Product at SqlDBM. “We’re grateful for the ‘Database Modeling Solution of the Year’ award from Data Breakthrough, and we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for data professionals, recognizing the importance of the transformative capabilities of data-driven innovation."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“SqlDBM brings data modeling into the modern era. As data warehousing moves to the cloud, it no longer makes sense to model using complex, desktop/server-based tools that frequent users like everyday domain experts and project managers are not trained to use,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “We want to congratulate SqlDBM on their ‘Database Modeling Solution of the Year’ win. By making modeling easy to access and understand, SqlDBM returns the practice to its original roots: aligning the data model to the business model by fostering collaboration and dialogue between teams.”

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM is the leading collaborative, cloud-based data modeling solution for the enterprise. Data teams are empowered to visualize their business database schema without writing a single line of code. Hundreds of data-driven companies choose SqlDBM, including Docusign, SurveyMonkey, and DirecTV, to manage data models efficiently, collaborate seamlessly across teams, and to help ensure data trust. SqlDBM is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit sqldbm.com.

Media Contact: Data Breakthrough Steve Johansson Steve@DataBreakthroughAwards.com