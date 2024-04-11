Xsolla Curine Academy and Universiti Malaya Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Digital Innovation in Computer Games, Animation, and VR/AR

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Xsolla Curine Academy and Universiti Malaya are pleased to announce a research collaboration and joint initiatives focusing on the burgeoning fields of Computer Games, Animation, and Virtual/Augmented Reality (VR/AR).

This strategic emphasis on Computer Games, Animation, and VR/AR aligns with the rapidly evolving digital landscape and reflects the growing importance of these technologies in various industries. By pooling their expertise in these areas, Xsolla Curine Academy and Universiti Malaya aim to drive innovation, create impactful projects, and nurture talent with specialized skills tailored to meet future demands.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Universiti Malaya. This partnership represents a commitment to excellence, innovation, and the shared pursuit of knowledge. Together, we aim to contribute significantly to advancing research and training, fostering an environment where creativity thrives,” said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla.

Professor Dr. Chan Chee Seng, Dean, Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology, Universiti Malaya, said, “This partnership exemplifies our dedication to creating meaningful connections with industry leaders. By combining the academic rigor of Universiti Malaya with the industry insights of Xsolla Curine Academy, we anticipate producing impactful research and fostering an environment that prepares students for future challenges.

“Through this collaboration, Xsolla Curine Academy will also be invited to the Elite@UM program. Students will engage in cutting-edge research, gain hands-on experience, and receive mentorship from industry experts. This program will serve as a platform for students to explore and innovate in Computer Games, Animation, and VR/AR, positioning them for success in their future careers.

“By focusing their collaborative efforts on these emerging technologies, Xsolla Curine Academy and Universiti Malaya reaffirm their commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation and preparing students to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” he added.

As the collaboration between Xsolla Curine Academy and Universiti Malaya develops, both organizations are committed to making a long-term effect on the landscape of research, teaching, and innovation. The collaboration aims to lay the path for future breakthroughs and contribute to the growth of a knowledge-based society.

About Xsolla Curine Academy:

Xsolla Curine Academy is a leader in fostering digital innovation and excellence. With advanced programs, collaborative research, and industry partnerships, the Academy empowers individuals to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. xcdev.com

About Universiti Malaya:

UM is the country’s first university. Following the passing of the University of Malaya Act in 1961 by Parliament, UM was recognized as a public university. UM, as it is known today, was officially made a public university in the Federation of Malaya on 1 January 1962.

UM is supported by two academies, fourteen faculties, two institutes, and one academic center encompassing medicine, science, technology, social sciences, and humanities. The university also houses Malaysia’s first and biggest teaching hospital - UMMC. In addition, the Research Cluster had been formed to drive further breakthroughs in knowledge. The emphasis on research is strengthened by the presence of centers of excellence at several of its learning centers.

UM rises to 65th rank in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings (QS-WUR) 2024, an improvement of 5 places from the previous year. UM is placed within the top 5% of the 1,503 institutions ranked by QS and remains the best of the 28 ranked Malaysian universities and third in Southeast Asia. um.edu.my

