TSplus Remote Support Awarded With Multiple Badges from Gartner Digital Markets

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is thrilled to announce its placement among the top software solutions in multiple flagship reports released by Gartner Digital Markets sites - Capterra , Software Advice , and GetApp .



Here’s what TSplus’s users have shared about their experience:

“Easy to setup, optional advanced security features that greatly enhance the product, reliable regular update; virtual printer was a must for us since rdp printing can be buggy. Support is fast and efficient, very little resources used.” - Cyril N.

“The price. It is impossible to beat the pricing! You do not need a server, you can run the whole thing from a Windows 11 machine without adding Windows server and RDS licensing costs (CALs). The software is amazing, a single workstation can handle a hundred connections; you can scale with load balancing for redundancies or to add speed.” - Wally

“TSplus is easy to set up and allows us to make our applications available via Windows Remote Desktop or from a web browser. So without changing any code our application can be run in a web browser. Another nice feature is to be able to transfer your license to a new server when you take an old server out of service.” - Simon W.

TSplus recognition in these prestigious reports is a significant achievement for the developer. It is a testament to its commitment to providing a high-quality solution that meets the needs of businesses across a wide range of industries. It also serves as a valuable endorsement for businesses looking for effective software solutions.

The whole company has always strived to achieve higher customer satisfaction, which is why TSplus has been a top-rated product on all Gartner Digital Markets sites, with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5. Sincere thanks to all TSplus’s users for loving their products so much.

TSplus is a global leader in Remote Access solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes and industries with secure, reliable, and scalable remote access technologies. With a comprehensive suite of products and dedicated customer support, TSplus ensures seamless connectivity and enhanced productivity for its clients worldwide.

Gartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra , GetApp , Software Advice , and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets

