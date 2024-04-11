Submit Release
MPD Investigating Carver-Langston Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in the Carver-Langston neighborhood in Northeast.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 6:08 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located three men, one woman and a 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on scene. The remaining four victims were transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. A short time later, a 12-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital suffering from non -life threatening gunshot wounds sustained in this incident.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Aubrey McLeod of Largo, MD.

The preliminary investigation indicates armed suspects exited a vehicle and fired towards a group of people at the listed location. MPD’s Real Time Crime Center quickly located images of the suspect vehicle, pictured below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24053838

###

