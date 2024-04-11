Minister Senzo Mchunu commits to oversee successful refurbishment of Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and upgrade of Klipdrift Water Treatment Works

In continuous and collaborated efforts to improve the quality and provision of water in Hammanskraal, Minister Senzo Mchunu has committed to oversee the successful refurbishment of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works to enable its performance at optimum capacity, as well as upgrading the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works.

Minister Mchunu was speaking during a community imbizo which took place at Mandela Hall and was preceded by oversight project inspections of the infrastructure undertaken on Wednesday, 10 April 2024 by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, as well leadership of the City of Tshwane, and the Magalies Water Board and its Executives.

“As a Ministry, we made a commitment to ensure the provision of equitable and excellent quality water supply, as well as dignified sanitation for all. Therefore, our visit to Hammanskraal is by no means just for show, nor is it politicking,” said Minister Mchunu.

The Ministry as well as the City of Tshwane informed community members that work is underway to upgrade the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works which is set to get upgraded from 42 to 92 mega litres per day, as a means to improve the provision and quality of water in parts of Hammanskraal that are adversely affected by insufficient provision of water services.

“I am pleased to inform you that by September this year, most households will be able to get consistent and reliable water in their homes. This will significantly improve the quality of life for more than 47 000 households and a population of 180 679,” added Minister Mchunu, while also providing the latest progress made towards refurbishing the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has been appointed as the implementing agent to complete the refurbishment of the Rooiwal Wastewater Works. The work to be carried out will comprise of two sub-phases.

Phase 1A of the refurbishment is urgent, and a turnkey approach is undertaken to ensure that the necessary works are carried out swiftly and efficiently. This includes both general building and mechanical & electrical elements, that will work together to deliver the upgrades needed to improve the Plant's capacity and functionality.

Phase 1B will follow a conventional approach, which will attend to the construction of two primary sedimentation tank, refurbishment of the East flow balancing tank and pump station and upgrading of the anaerobic digesters on the Rooiwal West Works, amongst others.

Minister Mchunu further informed members of the community of the socioeconomic benefits that the two projects will bring to the area of Hammanksraal and surrounds.

“We always strive to ensure that projects undertaken by government benefit the local communities. It is anticipated that the upgrade of the Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant project will create up to 70 jobs, for the duration of the project,” said Minister Mchunu.

He further reiterated the Ministry’s stance of collaborative work to ensure effective implementation of bulk water and sanitation projects, not only in Hammanskraal but across the country, while also calling out those who continue to vandalise infrastructure.

“We must remember the importance of working together to prevent the reoccurrence of waterborne diseases. Our being here with the City of Tshwane and Magalies Water symbolizes our own individual commitment to help the people of Hammamskraal realise their constitutional right of water provision. We also should not be shy to call out those amongst the community who commit the crime of vandalizing the infrastructure that we so much want to see work optimally to serve everyone in our communities,” Minister Mchunu concluded.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 / mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Kamogelo Mogotsi, Spokesperson for the Ministry on 076 523 0085.