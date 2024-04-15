BiztechCS Wins Indian Achievers’ Award 2023-24 for Quality Excellence
BiztechCS Inc., wins the Indian Achievers’ Award 2023-24 for quality excellence, honoring its impact on social development and global quality standards.
This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier software solutions, setting high-quality benchmarks for custom development and product offerings.”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiztechCS Inc., a leading custom software development company, has received the prestigious Indian Achievers’ Award 2023-24 for quality excellence. The Indian Achievers’ Forum (IAF) recognizes entrepreneurs and enterprises who contribute to social development and set world-class quality benchmarks.
— Maulik Shah, CEO, BiztechCS
For those unfamiliar with the IAF, it was established in 2000 and is led by an advisory board consisting of corporate CEOs, bureaucrats, senior leaders, consultants, and industry experts. The board promotes social entrepreneurship by arranging social events, seminars, exhibitions, awards, and knowledge-sharing programs.
On receiving the award, Maulik Shah, CEO of BiztechCS mentioned, “This recognition is a testament to our constant dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality software solutions. Whether custom software development services or product development, we set the highest quality benchmark for ourselves and our team to deliver world-class products and services to our clients.”
For over 16 years, Biztech Consulting and Solutions has been a global leader, delivering transformative IT solutions to SMEs and enterprises. With 1200+ successful projects in E-Commerce, CRM, ERP, CMS, and Mobile technologies, we've expanded into the product space, offering 55+ custom software products and 10,300+ installations. Recognized for our capabilities in software product engineering, quality engineering, AI/ML development, DevOps, and Cloud applications, BiztechCS is shaping the future by seamlessly integrating business and technology.
With the Indian Achiever’s award in their bag, they have attained yet another milestone that showcases their journey of excellence in this industry. Their quality excellence in custom software development sets them apart from others in the league and establishes them as a credible and reliable custom software development company.
