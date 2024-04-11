PROVEN TRIAL EXPERIENCE MEETS CLIENT-CENTERED ADVOCACY

Miami Business Attorney

Miami-based selective boutique law firm celebrates 17 years of defending its clients’ rights. Track record in investment fraud, securities litigation, & IP.

Quality representation matters. Ethics coupled with zealous advocacy produce quality every litigant wants.” — Sergiu Gherman

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergiu Gherman a Miami-based attorney with 17-year track record announced another trial court victory, reflecting commitment to exceptional legal representation to international clients across trade, service industries, in the investment fraud, securities litigation, copyrights, sports and entertainment areas.

Mr. Gherman is an avid triathlete. His new project involves representation of International Swimming League, a 2019 startup featuring a team-based swimming competition format with fast-paced races.

WHAT TO DO: If Got Sued – Importance of a Consult:

As a defendant in a civil lawsuit, there are a couple of ideal results one might aim for:

• Dismissal of the Case: This is the best possible outcome. The court throws out the lawsuit entirely, meaning one is not required to pay any damages or incur any further legal fees. This can happen if the plaintiff fails to present a strong enough case, files the lawsuit incorrectly, or lacks standing to sue.

• Defense Judgment: The court finds in defendant's favor, deciding the plaintiff's claims lack merit. This also means defendant isn't responsible for damages.

• Favorable Settlement: This is where defendant and the plaintiff reach an agreement outside of court. Settlements can involve defendant paying the plaintiff a specific sum of money, offering them something else of value, or a combination of both. It can be desirable because it allows one to avoid the uncertainty and potentially higher costs of a trial.

• Reduced Damages: Even if the court finds against defendant, one might be able to negotiate a lower damage award than the plaintiff initially sought. This can help minimize the financial burden of the lawsuit.

It's important to remember that each case is unique, and the most desirable outcome will depend on the specific facts and circumstances. Consulting with a qualified lawyer is crucial to navigate the legal process and determine the best course of action for the situation.

WHY US:

• Integration of Technology: Combining legal expertise with cutting-edge technology for optimal results.

• Cost-Conscious Representation: Understanding the financial burden of legal matters, the firm adheres to conservative billing practices.

About Gherman Legal

Gherman Legal is a Miami-based law firm with a proven track record of success in complex litigation matters. The firm practices in investment fraud, securities litigation, copyrights, sports and entertainment industries, providing comprehensive legal support throughout the entire litigation process.