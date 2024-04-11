Unique Lincoln Portrait Crafted from Original Civil War Newspapers Up For Auction
“How History Unfolds On Paper Part IX” Offers First Printings of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Fabled Second Inaugural Address
The most unique element is the embedding of augmented reality into the portrait. Purchasers can scan a QR code and literally watch Lincoln come to life - delivering the infamous Gettysburg Address.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 159 years after his assassination, Eric C. Caren’s latest offering at Potter & Potter auction house offers Americans the rare opportunity to own a piece of Civil War history in the form of a unique collage: a portrait of Lincoln crafted entirely from original period newspapers and a single photograph of Lincoln himself.
— Jeffrey Adam Meszaros, Artist
The portrait, the work of Canadian artist Jeffrey Adam Meszaros shapes Lincoln’s formidable face through damaged and incomplete Civil War-era print material. Taking the social media world by storm, Meszaros’ portrait was crafted by hand over a hundred hours, measuring 54” tall and 36” wide. Painstakingly crafted from period advertisements, articles, images, and photographs, the collage has woven a social, political, and cultural narrative unlike anything else on the market.
“When I create a piece, I liken myself to an actor moving into character. You have to fully immerse yourself in the creative process to see things from a different perspective. In this case, I spent countless hours learning about American history, Lincoln’s impact on American culture and the political landscape as we see it today, and of course, consulting with Eric [Caren] to understand the historical significance of articles, papers, and publications,” shares Jeffrey Adam Meszaros, the artist behind the Lincoln Portrait. ”It’s more than just a piece of historical art - it is history.”
The most unique element embedded in this artistic feat that ties history to the present day is Meszaros’ integration of augmented reality into the portrait. Purchasers of the portrait and subsequent prints may scan a QR code, and witness the portrait come to life; delivering Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, which took place on November 19, 1863 at the Dedication of Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. “At just 271 words, Lincoln’s address is touted as one of the finest examples of English oration in history,” shares Meszaros. “We wanted to capture the impact of his words, and their significance to shaping America as a nation through this portrait; a nation that is ‘conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.’” With the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election and the present divide of the nation, these words have never had a greater impact.
The portrait is more than an artistic rendering of the 16th president of the United States, but a literal and figurative illustrative story of Lincoln’s achievements, perseverance, and death; cementing him in history as one of America’s favorite presidents. The portrait contains stories of the battles that shaped America, slaves and slavery, bringing to light the significance of media history, something that Eric C. Caren has devoted his life to sharing.
“I am just amazed by the detail and thought that went into crafting this piece,” shares Caren, consignor of the collection. “As a collector, I have the privilege of holding some of the world’s greatest achievements in my hands. This portrait is not just one-of-a-kind, but it’s a complete story within an image. I’m not sure that there is anything quite like it.”
Caren’s extensive collection offers a birds-eye view of the history of media from a printed, manuscript, and photographic perspective, supplementing the portrait’s significance by offering up the first printed edition of the Gettysburg Address. The Address, published in the New York Times on November 20, 1863, is thought to have been published mere hours after his infamous speech. Also up for auction is a newly-discovered first printing featuring Lincoln’s fabled 2nd inaugural address. The Sunday Morning Chronicle was printed locally in DC when Lincoln offered his 2nd inaugural speech, and was the only newspaper permitted into the inaugural procession.
Key Offerings of Lincoln History:
Lot 29: First Printing of One of the First Appearances of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, New York Times, 1863.
Lot 37: Newly discovered first printing of “With Malice Towards None,” Sunday Morning Chronicle DC, March 5, 1865.
Lot 37A: Collage Portrait of Lincoln, Original Artwork, Jeffrey Adam Meszaros
Lot 378: Earliest large format printing of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Boston Daily Courier, 1863.
The full collection, and the ninth sale from Caren’s personal archives will be auctioned live on April 18th, 2024 at 10 AM CST at Potter & Potter Auctions, located at 5001 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. The event will be live-streamed on Potter & Potter’s website at www.potterauctions.com.
-30-
Jeffrey Adam Meszaros has been creating art for close to two decades, cementing a name for himself in the art world for his work with reclaimed and discarded materials. His work has been sold across three continents, and his inimitable style has been developed over 17 years, creating unquestionably unique pieces of art that speak to artists, collectors, and historians alike.
Eric C. Caren, now 64, has been collecting since he was 5 years old, and since then has amassed the most significant private collection of historical documents - from newspapers, manuscripts, and photographs in the United States. His personal collection, the Caren Archives, focuses on the history of the world on paper and contains over one million items, dating from antiquity through to present day. The Archives were founded in 1983.
Potter & Potter Auctions, founded in 2007, is a Chicago area auction house specializing in paper Americana, vintage advertising, rare books, playing cards, gambling memorabilia, posters, fine prints, vintage toys, and magicana - antiques and collectibles related to magic and magicians.
Media Contact:
Shannon Donogh
Eric C. Caren & Jeffrey Adam Meszaros, Media Relations
hello@caffeinatedcommunications.ca | 780-616-1816
Shannon Donogh
Caffeinated Communications
+1 780-616-1816
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
The Making Of The Lincoln Portrait