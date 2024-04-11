Immigrate Software Celebrates Graduation from Co.Labs Tech Incubator
Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Immigrate received investments and launched a successful platform iteration
Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Immigrate received investments and launched a successful platform iteration. Immigrate Software Celebrates Graduation from Co.Labs Tech Incubator
— Miranda Miller
Immigrate Software, a pioneering immigration services tech startup headquartered in Saskatchewan, proudly announces its upcoming graduation from the esteemed Co.Labs Incubator program on April 10th, 2024. Founded by Keli Propp and Dirk Propp, Immigrate has thrived within the Co.Labs ecosystem since May 2018, benefiting profoundly from the invaluable support and resources provided by the incubator.
Over the past seven years, Immigrate Software has facilitated over 500 Canadian businesses in addressing labor shortages by facilitating the hiring of international workers. The co-founders express profound gratitude towards Co.Labs for its pivotal role in nurturing their growth, empowering Immigrate to assist Canadian businesses while aiding thousands of clients in establishing Canada as their new home.
A Journey of Persistence and Innovation
The inception of Immigrate dates back to December 2017, when co-founder Dirk Propp, leveraging his successful immigration consultancy background, discerned an opportunity to revolutionize the immigration process through technological innovation. Acceptance into the Co.Labs program in May 2018 marked a seminal moment for the company, initiating a phase of intensive product development and readiness for potential investors.
The pursuit of transforming the immigration landscape was a challenging endeavor, compounded by the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic, necessitating a temporary halt and strategic pivot in 2020. In February 2021, the company secured its inaugural investment during the inaugural Startup TNT summit in Saskatchewan. The team, consisting of four dedicated members at the time, subsequently garnered additional funding in April 2022.
Under the stewardship of CEO Keli Propp, appointed in May 2023, Immigrate successfully launched the second iteration of its platform, amassing over 35,000 users within its initial nine months of operation.
Looking to the Future
As Immigrate Software prepares to graduate from the Co.Labs program, the team reflects on their journey with deep appreciation for the milestones achieved. This transformative experience has been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory, laying a robust groundwork for future expansion and accomplishment.
Immigrate Software remains steadfast in its commitment to simplifying the immigration process, driven by a fervent dedication to technological advancement and unwavering pursuit of excellence. The company eagerly anticipates continuing its mission of realizing the Canadian dream for countless clients.
About Immigrate Software
Immigrate Software is an immigration services platform facilitating the connection between Canadian employers and international workers with top-tier immigration experts, ensuring the highest probability of success in their immigration endeavors.
About Co.Labs
Co.Labs stands as Saskatchewan’s premier technology incubator, offering startups the essential support, resources, and networking opportunities vital for growth and success within a competitive market. Through its comprehensive program, Co.Labs plays a pivotal role in cultivating the next generation of tech leaders in Canada.
Note to Editors:
Immigrate Software's journey from inception to graduation highlights the resilience and innovation integral to the tech startup landscape. For further insights into Immigrate's evolution and accomplishments, please refer to the appended company history.
Company History:
Founded as OFAS - Online Form Automation System in December 2017
Accepted into Co.Labs in May 2018, receiving invaluable support including mentorship from industry experts, network building, community engagement, and dedicated workspace
Engaged in rigorous product development and investor readiness
Launched marketing initiatives on March 10th, 2020, paused amidst pandemic concerns on March 15th, 2020
Undertook a strategic hiatus for reassessment and pivot from July 2020 to September 2020
Resumed operations in October 2020 with a team of four
Rebranded as Immigrate Software in January 2021
Secured initial investment in February 2021
Participated in the inaugural Startup TNT summit in Saskatchewan in November 2021, securing supplementary investment
Obtained additional investment in April 2022
Appointed Keli Propp as CEO in May 2023 and launched the second version of the platform
Participated in the Start-up TNT Summit in December 2023, securing further supplementary investment
