Policy Briefing on securing the global supply chain

Brussels, 6 January 2011

Report

At a Policy Briefing on securing the global supply chain organized by the European Policy Centre in Brussels in cooperation with the US Mission to the EU, WCO Secretary General, Kunio Mikuriya, and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Janet Napolitano, were invited to address senior international trade and security stakeholders on this topical issue.

In his remarks Secretary General Mikuriya stressed that recent incidents in Yemen to compromise air cargo security and the global aviation supply chain had shown the necessity for international cooperation in enhancing trade security using a risk management approach as embodied in the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards.

The Secretary General said that the WCO would work closely with other international organizations and governments to build global consensus on security standards. He advised that these efforts would include strengthening cargo screening standards and assisting countries to deploy the latest technologies to better detect precursor chemicals that could be used to produce improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

During her speech, Secretary Napolitano said that the partnership between the WCO and DHS would help to enlist the support of other nations, international bodies and the private sector in increasing global supply chain security. She stressed that it would focus on a series of new initiatives to make the system stronger, smarter and more resilient as securing the global supply chain is integral to securing the lives of people and maintaining the stability of the global economy.

Both Secretary General Mikuriya and Secretary Napolitano underscored the fact that the air cargo incidents had provided impetus to Project Global Shield – a strategic venture launched in early October 2010 aimed at ensuring that trade in precursor chemicals was safe and legal. It will be executed collaboratively by the WCO, INTERPOL and the UNODC.