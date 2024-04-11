National Workshop on PCA conducted in Maldives

At the invitation of the Maldives Customs Service (MCS), the WCO organized a national workshop on Post Clearance Audit (PCA) in Male’, Maldives, from 24 to 28 May 2015.

The event was funded by the WTO Enhanced Integrated Framework and facilitated by a WCO accredited expert from Japan Customs with more than 20 PCA, Risk Management and Sea/Air Cargo clearance Customs professionals participating. This is a follow up to a WCO diagnostic mission that was conducted in November 2014 to evaluate the status of the country with regard to three Customs core areas such as Valuation, Risk Management, and PCA.

Through the 5-day training, the participants enhanced their understanding and knowledge of the international standards on audit procedures, targeting methods, audit techniques, evidence collection and their related topics. The workshop also covered the basic knowledge of transfer pricing, rules of origin and their implications on audit.

Finally, Participants took part in in-depth discussions and examination of their PCA standard procedures and returned to their home administrations with some constructive recommendations.