MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on Gauteng Taxi Industry preventing transport service shutdown on routes operated by WATA taxi association

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has commended the Gauteng Taxi Industry (GTI), comprising the South African National Taxi Association and the National Taxi Alliance, for their proactive measures that prevented a planned shutdown of minibus taxi services operated by Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) which was scheduled for today, 10 April, 2024.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport received intelligence from law enforcement agencies warning of the intended shutdown, which posed a threat to the daily commute of residents, particularly in Dube, Nancefield, Jabulani and Zola.

This situation arose from the ongoing violent dispute between the Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE) and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) over routes in the area.

"We commend the GTI for demonstrating leadership and responsible governance, thereby averting disruptions to public transport in southern Johannesburg. Their intervention spared commuters significant inconvenience, enabling them to travel to their designated destinations without incident," stated MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The decision, by the MEC emphasized, establishment of a conducive environment for the resumption of negotiations aimed at finding a lasting resolution to the ongoing impasse between WATA and Nanduwe.

The collaborative law enforcement efforts, led by Gauteng Community Safety, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, South African Police Service as well as the Road Traffic Management Corporation, will continue as part of ensuring the safety of residents. Law enforcement remains prepared to swiftly address any potential resurgence of violence during this period.

The Department will continue to hold public meetings to keep residents informed of developments regarding the matter.

For more information, please contact the

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za