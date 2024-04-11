President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Muslim communities around South Africa a blessed Eid ul Fitr today, Thursday, 11 April 2024.

The President said: “The Holy Month of Ramadan encompasses spirituality, personal introspection and good deeds that contribute to the wellbeing of Muslims and people other faiths alike.

“At a time when there is so much wrong with the world, at a time when human suffering, hardship and injustice is laid bare, the spirit of Ramadan inspires us all.

“May today be a joyous celebration that will sustain the faithful for another year of devotion and social upliftment.”

