Update of the Diagnostic Tool on Tariff Classification, Valuation and Origin Work and Related Infrastructure

The Diagnostic Tool on Tariff Classification, Valuation and Origin Work and Related Infrastructure has been updated. Taking into account the findings from the practical application of the Diagnostic Tool in several WCO missions, changes have been made mainly on the origin part and to improve the usability of the diagnostic table.

The Diagnostic Tool was published in June 2015 under the Revenue Package Phase II to assist managers and senior officials in Customs administrations, as well as external diagnosticians, in respect of the identification, design, implementation and evaluation of capacity building projects with the aim of improving their performance in these areas.