Breast Cancer Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.58% during 2024-2034

The breast cancer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.58% during 2024-2034. The breast cancer market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Breast Cancer Market Trends:

Breast cancer is a persistent ailment wherein atypical breast cells proliferate and culminate in tumor formation. 99% of cases occur in women, and approximately 0.5-1% of cases occur in men. This illness originates within the milk duct or milk-producing lobules of the breast. A breast lump or thickness, changes in the skin surrounding the areola, abnormal fluid discharge, changes in the look of the breast, and skin dimpling or redness can all be indications of this condition. Numerous tests, including blood tests, mammograms, breast ultrasounds, biopsies, and breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are used to detect this condition. Breast cancer is treated using surgery, radiation therapy, and medications like chemotherapy, hormonal therapies, or targeted biological therapies.

Worldwide, the prevalence of breast cancer is increasing due to factors such as obesity, age, radiation exposure, family history, tobacco use, and postmenopausal hormone therapy. The World Health Organization reports that 67,000 women worldwide lost their lives to breast cancer, out of 2.3 million diagnoses. Also, 1 in 12 women receive a breast cancer diagnosis and 1 in 71 passes away from it in nations with extremely high Human Development Indexes (HDI). Apart from this, governments everywhere are proactively distributing information and raising awareness about breast cancer. The BreastScreen program, for example, was implemented in Australia and has resulted in a 21% decrease in the population's death rate from breast cancer.

Also, in recent years, the field of breast cancer has witnessed several breakthroughs in genetic testing, immunotherapy, and other areas. For example, tomosynthesis or three-dimensional (3D) mammography has been developed recently, which increases the detection rate by approximately 25% and lowers the number of false positives by approximately 15%. In addition, a number of organizations and pharmaceutical corporations are working together to intensify their efforts concerning breast cancer. For instance, M&S and Breast Cancer Now collaborated to generate £13 million in 2020, which has enabled the funding of 330000 hours of top-notch research in the area.

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current breast cancer marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

