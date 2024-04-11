Psoriasis Market Share, Epidemiology, Analysis & Trends 2024-2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the market for psoriasis in the US?

The psoriasis market reached a value of US$ 19.2 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 35.8 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during 2024-2034.

The psoriasis market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the psoriasis market.

Request for a Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/psoriasis-market/requestsample

Psoriasis Market Trends:

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease which includes rapid increasing of skin growth, finally resulting in thick, red rashes coated with silver scales. It impacts the skin as it stimulates inflammation and being closely linked to itchiness and general uneasiness. Although the accurate triggers of psoriasis have not been discovered, it is hypothesized to be caused by an upset immune system leading to excess skin cell production. Psoriasis can appear in individuals of any age, and young people are commonly affected. Several factors including stress, infections, or some medicines, may worsen existing symptoms. There is no established cure for psoriasis, but medications and phototherapy can be utilized to reduce symptoms and enhance skin appearance. Some available options include topical agents, light therapy, systemic therapies, and biological agents.

The increasing prevalence of psoriasis is driving the global market. Psoriasis, a common skin condition, that affects millions of individuals, is a health problem which increases the demand for more treatment options to control it. Medical innovation in terms of research and technology have made it possible for the production of various treatment types, such as biologics, phototherapy, and topical treatments that have enormously enlarged the treatment options available for patients. Furthermore, the increasing knowledge about psoriasis disease and its impact on general life quality results in higher support from patients which in turns accelerate both research efforts and investment in widely available treatment options. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government initiatives and healthcare policies aimed at expanding or improving access and affordability of healthcare services and medications for psoriasis patients has also stimulated the growth of the market. Furthermore, joint ventures and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and healthcare providers have contributed to the invention and launch of innovative treatments for psoriasis. Additionally, the growing application of combination therapy and particular types of treatment regimen customized according to individual patient’s needs is further supporting the market.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the psoriasis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the psoriasis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current psoriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the psoriasis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Ortho Dermatologics

AstraZeneca/Bausch Health Companies/Kyowa Kirin/LEO Pharma

Almirall/Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7295&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Healthcare Reports:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/chronic-heart-failure-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/lactose-intolerance-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/crohns-disease-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/metastatic-prostate-cancer-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/rheumatoid-arthritis-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/chimeric-antigen-receptor-t-cell-therapy-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.