Heart Failure Market to Reach US$ 18.5 Billion at CAGR of 9.81% from 2024 to 2034

The heart failure market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the heart failure market.

Heart Failure Market Trends:

Heart failure is a life-threatening illness in which the cardiac muscle is ineffectual in adequately pumping blood as per the body's needs. It can be caused by other underlying diseases like coronary artery disease, hypertension, as well as a history of strokes. Heart failure can set off an array of symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the legs and belly, and chronic coughing as is progresses. Heart failure is classified according to the side of the heart affected: left, right, or both. Although heart failure is fatal and irreversible, patients who follow guidelines for treatment have a 13% decreased chance of dying within the following two years for every 10% improvement in commitment towards treatment.

Heart failure cases are on the rise globally, mainly due to the higher prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses (CVD), such as diabetes, hypertension, and coronary artery disease. This is primarily driving the market growth. 32% of all fatalities worldwide in 2019 were linked to CVDs, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths. Heart attacks and strokes were written off as the root cause of 85% of these fatalities. In line with this, the expansion of geriatric population is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor as the risk of heart failure increases drastically past the age of 65. Moreover, modern ways of living, such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and rising obesity rates are worsening the risk of heart failure among people across the world, thereby strengthening the market growth. One major study revealed that there are 960,000 new heart failure cases every year.

Concurrently, novel advancements and strides in medical technology and healthcare infrastructure facilitating early diagnosis and efficacious management of heart failure are creating a positive outlook for market expansion. For example, an echocardiogram with an ejection fraction (EF) < 40% or a preserved EF >50% is usually interpreted as at the risk of stroke. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities focused on novel therapeutic approaches and innovative drug delivery systems are propelling the market forward.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the heart failure market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the heart failure market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current heart failure marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the heart failure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Takeda

Novartis

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals/Merck & Co

AstraZeneca

