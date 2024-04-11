BNB Chain To Incubate Three Top Innovative Dapps

DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second installment of BNB Chain’s 2024 Hackathon features a US$470,000 prize pool and the theme of ‘Coding the Future’

Quarterly sponsors of the hackathon include Baby Doge and Holoworld AI

BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today announced the launch of its “Coding the Future” online hackathon for Q2 of 2024. The Q2 installment of the BNB Chain Hackathon 2024 is sponsored by Baby Doge and Holoworld AI, while the full annual hackathon is sponsored by Polyhedra Network, Dora Factory, DEGO Finance, TUSD, Sonorus and THENA.

The second installment of the year-long hackathon series targets a range of Web3 verticals with tracks including DeFi, Gaming, AI, DePIN, DeSoc, and Infrastructure. Each track has been tailored to align with industry trends and BNB Chain’s 2024 Outlook. Within each track, there are separate ‘challenges’ which developers can choose from. For example, track challenges are structured around topics such as MEV on BNB Chain, AI generated content, points trading systems, and more.

BNB Chain is committed to accelerating the growth of the Web3 ecosystem and encouraging innovation and has announced a US$470,000 prize pool for the Q2 2024 hackathon. This builds on the success of the 2024 Q1 Hackathon which focused on 'Building Smart and Fully-on-Chain Applications.’ In Q1, developers from all over the world came together to showcase their projects with a total of US$60,000 being awarded after more than 700 entries, 178 of which were selected. From this pool, BNB Chain selected 12 projects to go through to the Demo Day, where they competed for the top 3 spots.

The first prize winner of the Q1 hackathon was the open-source index service and API, Greenfield Indexer. Second prize winners included the Web3 native exchangeable card game, LocknPull on opBNB and the Web3 gaming infrastructure, PLAYMASK. Third prize winners were the AI-driven social network ai-social.bnb, the AI and Web3 integration solution AICell, and the lightweight social network DevCoin. The remaining prize pool was distributed between all qualifying submissions.

In addition to its existing developer support programs and builder incentives, including the recently launched Meme Innovation Campaign, the MVB Program, and the Daily Active Users (DAU) and Total Value Locked (TVL) incentive programs, BNB Chain remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering growth within the Web3 ecosystem. To that end, in addition to the track challenges offered by BNB Chain, the Q2 2024 hackathon has been designed to offer developers the opportunity to build in the following additional track challenges, set by sponsors:

Challenge 1: Building an on-chain data intelligence tool for BNB Chain, Dora Vota and other app chains

Challenge 2: Boosting utility and engagement for Baby DogeCoin

Challenge 3: Exploring how TUSD can be better applied in hot areas like GameFi, SocialFi, DePIN, and AI

Challenge 4: Disrupting Hollywood in the age of AI

Challenge 5: Establishing a Bitcoin messaging protocol for BNB Chain and Bitcoin

Challenge 6: Building a comprehensive points system for THENA ARENA

Challenge 7: Integrating AI with BNB Chain and other protocols to attract a new generation of unique users

Challenge 8: Creating the next AI star on Holoworld AI

The Q2 hackathon will run for a month and a half, with registrations closing on April 25. For the Q2 installment, a new milestone challenge has been added in which participants can unlock additional rewards. More details can be found here.

As with Q1, winners will be eligible for BNB Chain support for up to one month after the hackathon with access to a dedicated technical support group. They will also have the opportunity to directly interview with MVB program coordinators. A full breakdown of submission requirements can be found here.

Developers can apply to the BNB Chain hackathon here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/a6bac217247994f22b6a728a3468ae1a?r=euc1

