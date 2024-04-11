Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to implement the screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment public health model for children, adolescents, and/or adults in primary care and community health settings (e.g., health centers, hospital systems, health maintenance organizations (HMOs), preferred-provider organizations (PPOs) health plans, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), behavioral health centers, pediatric health care providers, children’s hospitals, etc.) and schools with a focus on screening for underage drinking, opioid use, and other substance use.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are States and Territories, including the District of Columbia, political subdivisions of States, Indian tribes, or tribal organizations (as such terms are defined in section 5304 of title 25), health facilities, or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, or other public or private non-profit entities.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Grant

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $9,950,000

Anticipated Number of Awards: 10

Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $995,000 per year

Length of Project: Up to 5 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $995,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.