Minority Fellowship Program

Short Title: MFP
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: SM-24-009

Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Application Due Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to recruit, train, and support master’s and doctoral-level students in behavioral health care professions to address services disparities for racial and ethnic minority populations.

Eligibility

Eligibility is limited to nationally representative mental health and/or substance use disorder treatment professional organizations within eight professional fields: psychiatry, nursing, social work, psychology, marriage and family therapy, mental health counseling, substance use disorder and addictions counseling, and addiction medicine.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $15,396,969

Anticipated Number of Awards: 8

Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $1,924,621 per year per award

Length of Project: Up to 5 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $1,924,621 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

