Minority Fellowship Program
Short Title:
MFP
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: SM-24-009
Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Application Due Date: Monday, June 10, 2024
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to recruit, train, and support master’s and doctoral-level students in behavioral health care professions to address services disparities for racial and ethnic minority populations.
Eligibility
Eligibility is limited to nationally representative mental health and/or substance use disorder treatment professional organizations within eight professional fields: psychiatry, nursing, social work, psychology, marriage and family therapy, mental health counseling, substance use disorder and addictions counseling, and addiction medicine.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $15,396,969
Anticipated Number of Awards: 8
Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $1,924,621 per year per award
Length of Project: Up to 5 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Proposed budgets cannot exceed $1,924,621 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.