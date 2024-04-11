Symply Expands Disk, Tape and Cloud Product Offering for Media and Entertainment at NAB 2024
We’re excited to expand our Disk, Tape and Cloud portfolio in line with our customers’ needs”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symply Expands Disk, Tape and Cloud Product Offering for Media and Entertainment at NAB 2024. Visit Symply at NAB Show 2024 Las Vegas, Booth SL5135
— Keith Warburton, CEO of Symply
Symply announces SymplyPRO XTL Tape Libraries with the industry’s widest range of integrated interface options, including Ethernet and Thunderbolt 3; SymplySPARK 4-bay Desktop Transportable RAID; and SymplyAURA, a high-density Object Storage Appliance.
Symply, an innovative developer of high-speed digital storage and archive solutions, announced the expansion of their award-winning Disk, Tape and Cloud product portfolio. With the release of SymplyPRO XTL Tape Libraries, new ultra-compact SymplySPARK and SPARK XT 4-bay Desktop Transportable RAIDs, and a single-server scalable object storage appliance, SymplyAURA.
SymplyPRO XTL Tape Library solutions have been engineered to suit all requirements from small compact entry level libraries -to- enterprise-class modular tape libraries. Equipped with an industry-leading choice of interfaces including SAS, Fibre Channel, and uniquely Ethernet, and Thunderbolt 3, SymplyPRO XTL Tape Libraries are designed to seamlessly integrate into customers’ infrastructure.
Built on field-proven technology trusted by some of the world's largest organizations, SymplyPRO XTL Tape Libraries offer support for the latest LTO generations, including LTO-7, LTO-8, and LTO-9 with configurations available from compact 8-slot to enterprise-class 80-slot models. Modular 40- and 80-slot libraries simplify the process of expanding storage capacity and adding LTO drives as needs evolve. All SymplyPRO XTL Tape Libraries come backed by an industry-leading 3-year warranty, ensuring reliable performance and peace of mind for our customers.
SymplySPARK 4-bay Desktop Transportable RAID is built on the hugely popular SymplySPARK 8-bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID. The new 4-bay model is even more compact and transportable, whilst remaining rugged and whisper quiet. Smaller than its peers, SPARK 4-bay models incorporate a robust carry handle for easy handling while featuring full user serviceability of HDDs, the fan and power supply.
The award-winning SPARK XT is also available in the new 4-bay form factor, incorporating the latest Seagate MACH.2 18TB multi-actuator drives and providing performance that would normally be associated with competitive 8-bay products. This unparalleled throughput is truly game-changing, reducing the need to trade off capacity and increased costs for SSD solutions, enabling users to be more productive by dramatically increasing the speed at which content can be backed up from camera cards on set. The SymplySPARK and SPARK XT 4-bay models come with an industry-leading 5-year warranty as standard.
SymplyAURA represents a breakthrough in data management and protection, offering a single-server appliance solution designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. AURA empowers customers to swiftly deploy a "plug & play" S3 object storage repository, catering to both active archive and backup requirements with unparalleled efficiency and security. Built on 16th-gen software and deployed and orchestrated on integrated Kubernetes, AURA ensures reliability and performance. Unlike other appliance offerings in the market that are purposely limited in their scalability, AURA can start with a single appliance and customers can scale capacity via the addition of appliances as required, with no software or hardware-imposed limitations.
“We’re excited to expand our Disk, Tape and Cloud portfolio in line with our customers’ needs” said Keith Warburton, CEO at Symply. “Customers were having to look elsewhere for certain solutions and weren’t receiving the quality of product and level of support they had been accustomed to with Symply. Our new SymplyPRO XTL Tape Libraries with their native connectivity options, alongside 4-bay SPARK models and AURA object storage for private cloud deployments, show we are always listening to our customers.”
Symply will be showing SymplyPRO XTL Tape Libraries, SymplySPARK, and SymplyAURA alongside their existing Disk, Tape and Cloud portfolio at NAB Show Las Vegas, 13th to 17th April at booth SL5135. More information about the company is available at www.gosymply.com
About Symply (www.gosymply.com)
Pioneers in Modern Data Storage Solutions. Since our inception in 2016, Symply has been dedicated to revolutionizing digital data storage for the media and entertainment industry. Our journey began with a simple philosophy: to design and build the most innovative workflow-enhancement and storage solutions available.
At Symply, we recognized early on that traditional data storage solutions were failing to keep pace with the evolving needs of modern businesses. With data sizes expanding exponentially and teams becoming increasingly decentralized, the demands on storage infrastructure have never been greater. That’s why we’ve taken a forward-thinking approach, focusing not just on what businesses want, but on what they truly need.
