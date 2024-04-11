Middle East Furniture Market Size, Share, Competitor Analysis & Trends 2024-2032

Middle East Furniture Market

Middle East furniture market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2024-2032.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has published a market research report titled "Middle East Furniture Market Report by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), End Use (Residential, Commercial), and Country 2024-2032", Middle East furniture market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2024-2032.

The Middle East furniture market is witnessing tremendous transition, principally driven by the confluence of technical improvements, cultural diversity, and economic diversification across the area. Besides this, the inclination of the population towards luxurious as well as customized interiors is influencing the demand for lavish and tailored furniture, which is a crucial factor in the expansion of the market. Moreover, the Middle East furniture market is further bolstered by the substantial growth in real estate development projects, including residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. In addition to this, the region is shifting its economy beyond oil and towards industries like tourism and entertainment, which is driving the demand for high-quality furniture in hotels, resorts, and other leisure facilities and boosting market growth.

● Middle East Furniture Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumer preferences towards sustainable as well as eco-friendly furniture are encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative products and invest in environmentally friendly materials and processes, fostering the expansion of the Middle East furniture market. Furthermore, another notable trend in the market is the incorporation of technology into furniture design and utility, with smart furniture gaining popularity among tech-savvy consumers across the region. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce platforms in the furniture sector has revolutionized the shopping experience, making it highly convenient and accessible for consumers across the Middle East. Apart from this, the expansion of digital technology, along with a young and rapidly urbanized population, is expected to drive significant growth in the Middle East furniture market in the coming years.

Leading Companies Operating in the Middle East Furniture Industry:

● Al Rugaib Furniture

● Almutlaq Furniture Inc.

● Home Centre

● Inter IKEA Group

● Marina Home

● Pan Home

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Material Insights:

● Metal

● Wood

● Plastic

● Glass

● Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

● Specialty Stores

● Online Stores

● Others

End Use Insights:

● Residential

● Commercial

Country Insights:

● Saudi Arabia

● Turkey

● Israel

● United Arab Emirates

● Iran

● Iraq

● Qatar

● Kuwait

● Oman

● Jordan

● Bahrain

● Others

