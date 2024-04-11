Indonesia Passenger Car Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2030

Indonesia passenger car market size

By body type, in terms of revenue, the SUV segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report published by Allied Market Research states that the 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to generate revenue of $23.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The report is a great source to study the market dynamics, details of the segmentation, futuristic market trends, and competitive scenario.

Passenger cars are motor vehicles with at least four or more wheels, used for the transportation of individuals and luggage from one place to another. Cars, trucks, and vans fall under the category of passenger cars. They are considered safer when compared with two-wheeled motor bikes.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

The report assesses the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the growth of the Indonesia passenger car market. The market experiences growth due to increase in demand for multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and rise in foreign direct investment in the automotive industry of Indonesia. In addition, exemption in automotive taxes by the government is poised to augment the growth of the market.

However, substantial improvements in public transport vehicles are restraining the development of the market as they are highly cost-effective compared to purchasing passenger cars. Furthermore, surge in concerns regarding the reduction of carbon footprint hampers the market development.

On the contrary, several lucrative opportunities boost the market development owing to the introduction of low-cost green cars and electric vehicles. Moreover, the integration of innovative smart techniques into passenger cars is gaining traction among several individuals.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

• 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬: With electric cars acquiring noteworthy traction from customers, the stakeholders strive to innovate and introduce ingenious attributes into them. Since their launch, the batteries of electric cars have undergone substantial advancements, resulting in reduced expenses and longer shelf-life. In addition, deployment of smart grids and development of charging infrastructure are projected to revolutionize the electric automotive industry.

• 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒): The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is evolving the way individuals drive their cars. These technologies provide information about the surroundings, aid in automatic car parking, and alert the driver about probable threats such as blind spots on roads. Thus, they are projected to make car driving experience smooth and safe.

• 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬: Installing solar panels on the top of EVs offers additional mileage to the customers. Moreover, experiments are in progress for the installation of the solar panels on sides of the car, which is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of electric passenger cars by several folds.

𝐈𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report studies the segmentation of the Indonesia passenger car market based on body type, weight, and propulsion. As per body type, the segmentation is based on Sedan, SUV, hatchback, and others. Depending on weight, the market is divided into less than 3000 pound, 3001-5000 pound, and more than 5001 pound. By propulsion, the segmentation includes electric & hybrid vehicles and internal combustion engine.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The report profiles the major players of the Indonesia passenger car market and explains the strategies adopted by them to strengthen their foothold in the market. New product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and geographical expansions are a few key strategies of the leading players of the industry.

The Indonesia passenger car market size is analyzed across propulsion, body type, and weight. Based on propulsion, the internal combustion engine segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. On the other hand, the electric & hybrid vehicles segment would register the fastest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• DFSK Motors

• Isuzu Motors Limited

• BMW AG

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• Nissan Motor

• Wuling Motor (SGMW Motors)

• Mazda

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

1. What are the major growth drivers of the Indonesia passenger car market?

2. Who are the top players of the industry?

3. What strategies are adopted by the players to gain a competitive edge?

4. What is the expected CAGR of the Indonesia passenger car market during the forecast period?

5. What factors are anticipated to restrain the development of the market?

