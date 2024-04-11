Hushl.ai elevates Co-founder Shariq A. Salar to CEO to Lead Ethical AI Growth

Shariq A. Salar

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hushl.ai, a leader in responsible AI development, today announced the appointment of Shariq A. Salar as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Salar joined Hushl.ai in October 2023, bringing a distinguished career with proven leadership across technology ventures, private equity, and healthcare. His diverse background, including multiple master's degrees and global experience, reflects a commitment to lifelong learning and a broad perspective. As CEO, Salar will leverage his expertise in global growth strategy, operations, and sustainable business practices. His focus on building high-performing teams and fostering strong partnerships aligns with Hushl.ai's collaborative approach.

Salar has previously been involved in the global tech arena both as an investor in Stockholm’s venture capital landscape and as an operator in tech startups & scaleups. His work in the last decade has shown a strong bias for Impact-led and ESG-motivated technologies.

“Shariq's contributions since joining us have been invaluable,” said Adithya Narayanan, Founder and Chief Product Officer at Hushl.ai. “His deep understanding of responsible development makes him the ideal candidate to lead Hushl.ai's future.”

Backed by seed capital from Entrepreneur First, the Bangalore-based AI startup has been at the forefront of the AI revolution since the space started getting heated in 2022. While the sector has been witness to several upheavals & exits, Hushl has managed to weather the volatility with a product-led growth strategy. In the coming quarters, Salar’s appointment suggests a shift toward the highly contested global Enterprise SaaS market for Hushl AI.

“I am honored to take on this new role,” said Shariq Salar. “Since joining Hushl.ai, I've been inspired by our mission of building a future where AI empowers humanity. I am excited to collaborate with a great team and advance our mission as CEO. It’s a great time to be building tech.”

About Hushl

Hushl.ai is a mission-driven startup at the forefront of responsible AI. The company believes in the transformative power of AI but emphasizes the importance of human-centricity, transparency, ethics, and sustainability. Backed by visionary investors, including Entrepreneur First, a UK-based talent investor that recently announced the opening of its new hub in San Francisco, Hushl.ai is dedicated to building a better future through human-AI collaboration.