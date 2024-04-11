Submit Release
04/10/24 – DLNR MEDIA ASSETS – LAHAINA BANYAN TREE UPDATE


The 150-year-old Lahaina banyan tree continues to show signs of recovery, eight months after the Maui fires. In video provided by the Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Duane Sparkman of the Lahaina Treecovery project provides an update, describes some of the challenges the iconic tree still faces, and talks about what lies ahead.  For further information please contact Duane Sparkman at [email protected].

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)  

HD video – Lahaina banyan tree update (April 9, 2024):
https://vimeo.com/933015102?share=copy
(Shot sheet/interview transcriptions attached)

Photographs – Lahaina Banyan tree update (April 9, 2024):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/o6l52nqye656z33vrv1i6/h?rlkey=0tdhi93h5ukqrvn1we10aj8ln&dl=0 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison 

Communications Director
808-587-0396
[email protected]

