12/30/25 – DLNR PATROLS TO DETER ILLEGAL CHRISTMAS TREE BONFIRES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

DLNR PATROLS TO DETER ILLEGAL CHRISTMAS TREE BONFIRES

HONOLULU – Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will again be on patrol over the New Year’s holiday to enforce the law and protect the environment, including the sacred Ahu o Laka (Kāne‘ohe Bay sandbar).

For some, illicit Christmas tree burning at the sandbar was an annual, post-holiday tradition. This unlawful practice has become less common in recent years, partly due to a better community understanding of the negative environmental effects, and from the presence of DOCARE officers patrolling the area after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“Public awareness that this activity violates laws and rules and causes harm to the surrounding marine ecosystem has increased, and we’re encouraged by the recent trend to comply with the rules,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “We’ve posted officers on shore and on the water in the past, to make checks and deter illegal activity, and will do so again this year.”

Ahu o Laka carries a rich cultural significance for many Native Hawaiians and area residents. It’s also a popular recreational destination for boating, snorkeling, and kayaking. Additionally, it is a state wildlife sanctuary – a natural, historical resource that’s home to a diverse community of fish, corals, and other marine life. Preserving and protecting this special, shared resource is a cooperative effort that takes many hands.

DOCARE officers will have a presence at Kāne’ohe Bay to enforce the law.

People who witness violations of natural and cultural resource laws and rules – especially while the violations are in progress – are encouraged to report such incidents to DOCARE by calling:

808-643-DLNR (3567)

Provide the date, time, specific information about the location of the incident, as well as a description of the perpetrators, how many are involved, a description of any vehicles and license plate numbers.

Photos and video are also helpful, however, DOCARE cautions people not to put themselves in jeopardy just to get a picture or video.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Ahu o Laka DOCARE Patrol (Jan. 7, 2022):

https://vimeo.com/663958776

Photographs – Ahu o Laka DOCARE Patrol (Jan. 7, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9mtlbx3otsexocv/AADfsKX29q1gjmLxav1stEJIa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]