AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS, INC. ENTERS INTO NDA & MTA WITH NORTH AMERICAN AFTERMARKET CATALYTIC CONVERTER MANUFACTURER
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE:ATHR)BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (“ATHR”) (CSE: ATHR) (FSE:2QZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (the “NDA”) and a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with one of North America’s leading aftermarket catalytic converter manufacturers (the “Company”).
Aether and the Company will test Aether’s automotive catalyst technology for aftermarket applications. This involves creating full sized evaluation samples and installing them in a typical catalytic converter housing such that they can be placed on a vehicle for evaluation.
Taylor Procyk, Chief Operating Officer of Aether comments “The team is very excited to see our catalyst technology evaluated for the automotive aftermarket segment. The Company has very sophisticated, application specific equipment that can provide enormously valuable insight into our system's capability in this area. Passing these industry recognized tests is an important step towards commercialization..”
Paul Woodward, President and CEO of Aether, states “This represents another step in our efforts to commercialize our technology, while we already have two programs ongoing in the OEM space, the aftermarket offers a significant market with a lower hurdle in terms of catalyst durability.”
ABOUT AETHER:
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions – a significant contributor to urban air pollution.
