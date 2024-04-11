Submit Release
Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW) “Reinventing the Wheel” with Expanded Patent Portfolio and Key Leadership Appointments

The reinvention of the wheel with the Air Suspension Wheel on a mining truck

Airless Wheel technology

Close up on of a Mining Truck with the New Airless Tire Technology

Close up on of Mining Truck with the New Airless Tire Technology

TIME's best invention Winner GACW continues to expand the patents portfolio and is increasing the team with two key hires

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW) has now acquired over 55 patents for its safe and eco-friendly wheel innovation, the Air Suspension Wheel. The expanded patent portfolio underscores GACW's dedication to pioneering technologies that address the cost, safety, and sustainability of rubber tires across construction, mining, and general transportation.

GACW’s latest patents cover a range of cutting-edge advancements, from air suspension systems to the wheel’s design, positioning the company even further as a pioneer in the market.

In addition to this patent milestone, the company proudly welcomes Rodrigo Pinheiro as an incoming Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a proven track record of innovation and problem-solving, Rodrigo’s leadership will drive GACW's technological development forward.

The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Darryl Crowder as its incoming Chief Operating Officer (COO). Darryl brings over 25 years of senior management experience in heavy engineering, maintenance, manufacturing, and mining services sectors. His extensive background in project management and executive leadership will be instrumental in guiding GACW through its next phase of growth and expansion.

As winner of TIME’s Best Inventions in the sustainability category in 2023, GACW has received global recognition for the reinvention of the wheel.

GACW remains committed to its mission of revolutionizing mobility through safe, eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions. With the support of its talented team and a growing portfolio of patented technologies, GACW is poised to shape the industry for generations to come.

GACW will be on America’s Next Investment’s exclusive TV feature ‘Make Money in Tech’ airing on CNBC April 20th and 21st at 11PM (PST).

Harmen van Kamp
Global Air Cylinder Wheels
+1 480-831-8270
GACW Promo Video

