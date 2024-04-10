CANADA, April 10 - From Northern Rockies Regional Municipality: https://www.northernrockies.ca/en/news/Media_Release__Toad_River_Community_Successful_in_Grant_for_Improved_Water_System.aspx

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is excited to announce that funding has been approved through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the ICIP program, with the provincial and federal government contributing to 73.33% of eligible project costs.

At the July 20, 2019 Special Regional Council Meeting in Toad River, Regional Council requested that staff investigate options to provide a reliable supply of safe drinking water in the Toad River community and to confirm any potential for grant opportunities.

In 2021, an opportunity was taken to drill a new well, based off recommendations from a 2020 report which outlined challenges faced at Community Hall specific to potable water. Subsequent testing was initiated on the new well and it was found that there is a significant increase in both quantity and quality of water.

In January 2022, a grant application was made to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) which would provide for funding to install community water supply in Toad River. The project scope provides for well water treatment, storage and distribution to ensure accessible drinking water can be provided to the Community.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful grant approval for the Toad River Water Supply project. This marks a critical moment for the community, as it ensures a sustainable and safe water source for residents. The support from both provincial and federal governments is a testament to our commitment to enhancing infrastructure and prioritizing the well‐being of our citizens. We extend our gratitude for their partnership in this endeavor,” says Rob Fraser Mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

The Toad River Water Supply project represents a collaborative effort between multiple levels of government, with funding contributions coming from various agencies. The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) will play a crucial role by contributing approximately $110,947 towards the project. Additionally, the Province of British Columbia has committed $138,653, demonstrating their dedication to improving water infrastructure within the region. Furthermore, the Federal Government of Canada will provide substantial support, contributing $166,400 towards the initiative. This multi‐government funding approach underscores the collective initiative to ensuring access to clean and reliable water for the residents of Toad River.

“Access to clean water is a basic need for everyone. It is crucial that the water we use for drinking, cooking, and bathing is both safe and reliable,” said Anne Kang, the Minister of Municipal Affairs. “That’s why we’re investing in the Toad River Water Supply project, to improve water quality and reliability for people in the Northern Rockies. This work is part of our shared investment in 14 projects across British Columbia. These projects will offer communities sustainable water solutions for generations to come.”

“On World Water Day, we reflect on the significance of access to clean and safe water supply and sustainable water treatment management. To support healthy communities and protect ecosystems, we must prioritize upgrades and maintenance of clean drinking water facilities and wastewater treatment systems. With funding allocated to 14 municipalities across B.C., efforts are underway to strengthen and expand their water systems. These initiatives aim to establish essential infrastructure, enabling British Columbians to meet their basic needs and empowering communities to tackle water‐related challenges for generations to come.” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

For more information on the funding program, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/officeinfrastructure/news/2024/03/backgrounder‐canada‐british‐columbia‐and‐local‐partners‐invest‐morethan‐98‐million‐in‐water‐infrastructure‐improvements‐across‐the‐province.html