Carper Highlights the Potential of Low-Cost Air Quality Sensors to Protect Public Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a hearing to examine the state of low-cost air quality monitoring sensor technologies, as well as the potential for these technologies to help reduce air pollution and protect public health.

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON THE RISING ACCURACY, AFFORDABILITY AND DEPENDABILITY OF LOW-COST AIR QUALITY SENSORS:

Chairman Tom Carper:

“Many Americans today do not even know they are being exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution. That’s why sensors are critical — because they … detect pollutants that the human eye or the human nose cannot detect. And this technology is getting better and more affordable by the day.”

Omar Hammad, Environmental Policy Analyst, Congressional Research Service:

“Low cost air sensors, unlike ambient air monitors, are non-regulatory and relatively low-priced devices often priced below $2,500 compared to the regulatory monitors that can reach prices of up to $50,000. Advancements in technology, micro-processing capabilities and [miniaturization] have led to an expansion in availability of low-cost air sensors to measure a variety of air pollutants. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the use of low-cost air sensors is increasing — driven in part by policy and public interest in air quality stemming from wildfire smoke, neighborhoods near pollution sources and other concerns.”

ON THE BENEFITS TO COMMUNITIES AND PUBLIC HEALTH:

Chairman Carper:

“Collecting local air data helps states, helps Tribes, helps communities find pollution hotspots and identify facilities that may be generating excess pollution. Low-cost sensors also save air agencies money by enabling them to direct resources to where the worst pollution is.”

William Obermann, Air Program Supervisor, Department of Public Health and Environment, City and County of Denver:

“Our information is easy to consume and timely. For example, nurses use our information when caring for asthmatic children on high air pollution days. Our program started in the schools and what we learned is the most responsive population were the nurses. It’s best to use these trusted partners to help build more awareness around air quality and health, and today we’re expanding our program into three local health clinics, because they too are trusted partners in health.”

ON THEIR COMPATIBILITY WITH EXISTING REGULATORY MONITORS:

Chairman Carper:

“These sensors complement regulatory monitors. For example, during the wildfires last summer in Delaware, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control … used data from eleven regulatory monitors, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and data from low-cost sensors to track air pollution. Using all three sources, DNREC was able to quickly issue public health advisories for vulnerable residents.”

