Shenandoah Valley Adult Teen Challenge Hosts Josh Baldwin for Fundraising Concerts

Teen Challenge Host Josh Baldwin

Experience Hope and Healing Through Music: Join Shenandoah Valley Adult Teen Challenge Virginia for Inspirational Fundraising Concerts Featuring Josh Baldwin

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenandoah Valley Adult Teen Challenge Virginia is thrilled to announce two uplifting fundraising concerts featuring acclaimed musician Josh Baldwin. The events are scheduled for August 1st at Open Door Baptist Church and August 2nd at Destiny Family Center and tickets are available for purchase now.

With a mission to support individuals on their journey to overcoming addiction, Shenandoah Valley Adult Teen Challenge Virginia is renowned for its commitment to restoring lives through faith-based principles and comprehensive rehabilitation programs. These concerts are a significant opportunity to raise vital funds to continue their impactful work in the community.

Josh Baldwin, the gold-certified singer-songwriter and worship leader from the renowned Bethel Music collective, is bringing his heartfelt melodies and inspiring lyrics to the Shenandoah Valley. With a decade of experience as a worship pastor in North Carolina and a heart for global worship, Josh's music resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. His latest album, "Made For More," reflects his dedication to crafting songs for the local church and corporate worship, including the chart-topping single "Stand in Your Love."

"We are honored to welcome Josh Baldwin to our community for these special concerts," said Justin Franich, Executive Director at Shenandoah Valley Adult Teen Challenge Virginia. "His music carries a message of hope and redemption, aligning perfectly with our mission to support individuals in their journey towards healing and restoration."

Tickets for these exclusive concerts are available now and can be secured at https://svtc.info/concert. Don't miss this opportunity to experience an evening of uplifting music while supporting a worthy cause.

For more information about Shenandoah Valley Adult Teen Challenge Virginia and their life-changing programs, visit https://svtc.info/.