Star brite 3rd Annual Project SeaSafe Clean Water Collective - In Coordination with Marker 24 Marina
The alliance with Cory Redwine & Marker 24 Marina amplifies our capacity to effect real change. Cory's dedication and our collaborative ethos are central to our mission of environmental preservation.”SPACE COAST, MERRITT ISLAND, FL, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star brite, alongside Marker 24 Marina, is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Project SeaSafe Clean Water Collective. This premier event, scheduled from April 19th to April 21st, 2024, at the picturesque Marker 24 Marina on the Banana River, embodies the joint commitment of both entities to environmental stewardship and community involvement. Beginning on Friday, April 19th at 4:00 PM, this weekend of conservation is poised to make a meaningful impact on local waterways and provide education for communities around the country.
— Gregor Dornau, Star brite President
Under the leadership of Cory Redwine, Star brite Project SeaSafe Conservation Director, the Clean Water Collective has become a key initiative, showcasing the company’s steadfast commitment to protecting and rehabilitating aquatic ecosystems and coastal habitats, with the Indian River Lagoon and adjoining estuaries as prime examples. This year, the event is expanding on previous successes, inviting community members, volunteers, and environmental enthusiasts for a weekend of cleaning, conserving, and collectively celebrating local waters.
Star brite President, Greg Dornau, expressed his enthusiasm: "We have known Cory Redwine for a long time, getting to work with her on conservation projects supported by both Star brite and her—like CCA initiatives and assisting with Blair Wiggins' Indian River Clam Restoration. So when we got the opportunity to add her to our team a few years ago and bring more engagement to our corporate conservation initiatives, we jumped at it. Her passion for 'Doing Gooder,' combined with an insane work ethic, has led to repeat success in improving many aspects of our waterways and made her a role model for environmental stewardship. We could not be prouder to have her leading our team and look forward to ongoing contributions."
**Event Highlights:**
**Mangrove Planting:** Build "Mangrove Bombshells" for Cory Redwine’s New Swell Mangrove Restoration Project.
**Clam Release:** Participate in the IRL Clam Restoration effort.
**Educational Workshops:** Learn from experts about sustainable practices and conservation techniques.
**Waterway Clean-Up:** Join forces to clean up our cherished waterways.
**Celebrity Appearances:**
This year's event is honored to host an array of celebrities committed to conservation, including:
– Bobby Lane: Renowned Professional Bass Fisherman
– Dennis Friel: Celebrated Marine Artist & Host of podcast, Connected by Water. Dennis will be creating a live painting for auction, benefiting Cory Redwine’s river restoration projects.
– Jim Ross: Esteemed Local Guide and TV/Podcast Host.
– Capt. Bouncer Smith: Veteran South Florida Charter Captain.
– Capt. Ali Hussainy: Co-Host of television show, Local Knowledge
– Capt. Rush Maltz: Co-Host of television show, Local Knowledge
– Capt. Blair Wiggins: Of Addictive Fishing fame and currently hosting Blair Wiggins Outdoors
– Dr. Todd Osborne: Distinguished Associate Professor of Coastal Biogeochemistry, UF Whitney Lab.
– Captain Jimmy Armel: Veteran Fishing - East Coast Great White Shark Tagging.
– Captain Alex Hughey: Local Guide and Star brite Team Staff.
– Captain Alex Gorichky: Local Kayak guide, Charter Captain, and Star brite Pro Staff.
Join the Movement: The event invites anyone to participate in this impactful occasion. For more information and to register, please visit Project SeaSafe.
**About Star brite**
Star brite stands as a beacon in the outdoor industry, offering top-quality products for over 50 years. A division of OneWater Marine and manufacturing in the USA, Star brite spearheads Project SeaSafe, supporting myriad conservation projects to ensure the longevity and beauty of our natural environment.
**About Marker 24 Marina**
Located in the heart of Merritt Island, FL, Marker 24 Marina is more than a marina; it's a cornerstone of sustainability and community. With its modern, environmentally friendly facilities and a commitment to conservation, Marker 24 is an active participant in the quest for a healthier Space Coast, offering guests a unique blend of nautical adventure and ecological awareness.
