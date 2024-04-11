Collaboration Leads to Repurposing an Existing Drug to Treat VX Poisoning
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals and Battelle published a new paper which demonstrated that an FDA approved drug may help in VX poisoning.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VX is an organophosphate acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor that is one of the most toxic inhibitors known. The metabolism of VX in humans is also not currently well understood. A collaboration between researchers from Battelle Memorial Institute and Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc (CPI) has recently led to a published paper entitled "In vitro Characterization and Rescue of VX Metabolism in Human Liver Microsomes". This has helped shed light on the metabolism of VX and led to the identification of a potential treatment.
“Using in vitro methods with human liver microsomes, our groups have now characterized the metabolism of VX and the formation of multiple metabolites. We have also identified an FDA-approved drug (EDTA) that enhances the metabolism of VX so it could be cleared quicker. This could point to a potential in vivo strategy to treat patients and rescue those poisoned by VX exposure which may also represent a drug to be used alongside existing treatments” said Dr. Sean Ekins, CEO Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
“While there has been the previous description of the involvement of several different enzymes in the metabolism of VX, there has been lesser interest in Cytochrome P450s. We now show that multiple enzymes may be involved including P450s (as these were inhibited with a broad spectrum P450 inhibitor) and possibly hydrolases.”
EDTA is a well-known chelating agent that is FDA approved to treat lead poisoning. While we are yet to test the effect of this drug in animal models, the availability of an already FDA approved agent may provide a valuable addition and another option to our current treatment regimen for VX exposure.”
About this work
Thomas R. Lane, David Koebel, Eric Lucas, Robert Moyer and Sean Ekins. In vitro Characterization and Rescue of VX Metabolism in Human Liver Microsomes, Drug Metabolism Disposition https://dmd.aspetjournals.org/content/early/2024/04/09/dmd.124.001695
This work was funded by DTRA grant # HDTRA11910020
A provisional patent has been filed on this work.
