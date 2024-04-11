Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,169 in the last 365 days.

Gulf States Quilting Association Celebrates 10th Anniversary Show in Slidell, LA

Measure Twice, Cut Once

Labor of Love

The Fine Art Of Quilting

Every quilt has a story.”
— -Anne Lamott

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf States Quilting Association Celebrates 10th Anniversary Show in Slidell, LA

The Gulf States Quilting Association (GSQA) is thrilled to announce its 10th Anniversary Quilt Show, set to dazzle quilting aficionados and the general public alike on April 12-13, 2024, in Slidell, Louisiana. This biennial event, known for its vibrant showcase of quilting artistry, marks its 20th iteration, bringing together over 300 quilting enthusiasts from across the Gulf States, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

The two-day event, hosted at a premier venue in Slidell, LA, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, offering attendees an immersive experience in the world of quilting. The show will feature an array of vendors, a boutique, quilts available for purchase, enticing door prizes, and an assortment of food trucks to ensure a delightful visit.

Karen Brem, the esteemed Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn in New Orleans, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "The Gulf States Quilting Association’s Quilt Show is a hallmark event that brings together a community passionate about the art and craft of quilting. It's a fantastic opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of designs, fabrics, and quilting techniques."

While the event promises to be a feast for the eyes and a nurturing ground for quilting enthusiasts, visitors can also look forward to comfortable and affordable accommodations at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn. Located in the heart of New Orleans, the inn prides itself on offering clean, welcoming lodgings and a staff dedicated to ensuring a pleasant stay for all guests.

The GSQA's 10th Anniversary Quilt Show is more than just an exhibition; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and the enduring spirit of the quilting tradition. Attendees can expect a weekend filled with inspiration, learning, and the joy of connecting with fellow quilting enthusiasts.

For more details about the event, please visit www.gulfstatesquilting.org. Join us in Slidell for a weekend that promises to be a vibrant homage to the art of quilting.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn is not affiliated with the Gulf States Quilting Association but is proud to support the quilting community by providing comfortable accommodations for those attending the event.

Karen Brem
Historic Mardi Gras Inn
+1 (504)949-5815
historicmardigrasinn.com

You just read:

Gulf States Quilting Association Celebrates 10th Anniversary Show in Slidell, LA

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more