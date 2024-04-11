Measure Twice, Cut Once Labor of Love

The Fine Art Of Quilting

Every quilt has a story.” — -Anne Lamott

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf States Quilting Association Celebrates 10th Anniversary Show in Slidell, LA

The Gulf States Quilting Association (GSQA) is thrilled to announce its 10th Anniversary Quilt Show, set to dazzle quilting aficionados and the general public alike on April 12-13, 2024, in Slidell, Louisiana. This biennial event, known for its vibrant showcase of quilting artistry, marks its 20th iteration, bringing together over 300 quilting enthusiasts from across the Gulf States, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

The two-day event, hosted at a premier venue in Slidell, LA, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, offering attendees an immersive experience in the world of quilting. The show will feature an array of vendors, a boutique, quilts available for purchase, enticing door prizes, and an assortment of food trucks to ensure a delightful visit.

Karen Brem, the esteemed Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn in New Orleans, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "The Gulf States Quilting Association’s Quilt Show is a hallmark event that brings together a community passionate about the art and craft of quilting. It's a fantastic opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of designs, fabrics, and quilting techniques."

While the event promises to be a feast for the eyes and a nurturing ground for quilting enthusiasts, visitors can also look forward to comfortable and affordable accommodations at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn. Located in the heart of New Orleans, the inn prides itself on offering clean, welcoming lodgings and a staff dedicated to ensuring a pleasant stay for all guests.

The GSQA's 10th Anniversary Quilt Show is more than just an exhibition; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and the enduring spirit of the quilting tradition. Attendees can expect a weekend filled with inspiration, learning, and the joy of connecting with fellow quilting enthusiasts.

For more details about the event, please visit www.gulfstatesquilting.org. Join us in Slidell for a weekend that promises to be a vibrant homage to the art of quilting.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn is not affiliated with the Gulf States Quilting Association but is proud to support the quilting community by providing comfortable accommodations for those attending the event.