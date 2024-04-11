LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Growth Plan for 2024
A Letter from the CEO
LiveWire Ergogenics.com (OTCMKTS:LVVV)ANAHEIM, CA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, leasing, licensing, and managing special-purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and sun-grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California today announces update and growth plan for 2024.
The cannabis industry has experienced its fair share of ups and downs over the last few years. Overhyped expectations of growth and revenues, unusually large investment or debt burdens, inexperience resulting in mismanagement, and extreme market volatility have made it difficult for many public cannabis companies to develop a solid financial performance, a predictable share price, and generate a satisfactory ROI for their investors. Accordingly, many small and large publicly traded cannabis companies alike have lost an average of 70% in stock value over the last two years. LiveWire has prepared a strategic comeback plan for a “Phoenix” cannabis stock.
Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire, states, “LiveWire also went through an often-painful growth process over the last few years, no doubt accelerated by the significant loss in share value by many of the industry’s major operators; we found ourselves possibly guilty by association. We understand that the current trading climate does not encourage investors to invest in any company in the industry, maybe with a few rare exceptions. However, as the history of many newly developing industry sectors has shown, “I chaos lies opportunity.”
“In contrast to many of these companies, we have always focused on our vision to develop and execute a well-crafted and unique business model anchored in cost-conscious operation and driven by our passion for the plant and management’s experience in a complex and turbulent industry. We believe we have positioned LiveWire for long-term success and profitability.”
“Many experts agree that despite the pressure cooker of the last few years, significant losses, and still-existing obstacles, the future of the US cannabis market appears bright, with increasing innovation and significant growth expected. However, for businesses to succeed, successfully navigating the still-complex legal and regulatory landscape, running a cost-conscious operation, and quickly adapting to dynamic market changes are crucial. We recognized these requirements early on and built and optimized a unique, high-quality specialty products cultivation facility in Paso Robles, California. We consistently adapted our business model to the prevailing market conditions and created ample room for improvements and expansion.”
Hodson continues, “Together with Estrella River Farms (ERF), our steadfast focus remains on operating with the lowest possible operating expenses, carbon footprint, and debt level, allowing us to continue to produce without sacrificing quality and integrate flawlessly into the environment with the surrounding vineyards. We diligently manage operational costs and expand and adapt our business model with cost-effective and unique product development. By accelerating sales through licensing, marketing, and management, we can effectively navigate the ongoing product price volatility in the California market. After overcoming significant hurdles during the last year, somewhat hampered by a low share price, our expanded group of subsidiaries, affiliates, consultants, and distributors are now well-positioned to move forward with the confidence to withstand still-existing market fluctuations and increase revenue and profitability.”
“The vision of developing a unique business model, the world’s first “Estate Grown Weedery,” is more than ever at the core of our mission. We are expediting our streamlining efforts and continuing to center all operations at the Ranch for optimal performance. We are now narrowly focused on expediting the growth of those Livewire entities that operate most economically and have shown the most promise over the past year. We will focus on our vision of applying our resources to core strategies that strengthen our competitive position in the market.”
“The entire management team at Estrella River Farms (“ERF”) is passionately devoted to cultivating the best possible sun-grown California cannabis to become the California market leader. The Estrella team is currently generating a mix of wholesale and unique “Estrella-branded innovative retail products for the 2024 market. This will improve revenue and net profit, with the expectation that our performance will also be reflected fairly in our share price,” Concludes Hodson.”
Accomplishments in 2023/2024
• Produced eight consecutive profitable quarters during 2023.
• Generated a net profit for the fiscal year 2023
• Is well-positioned to increase our revenue for 2024 substantially
• Comprehensively assessed the company's current financial position, including assets, liabilities, and cash flow.
• Identified operational weaknesses and strengths, including existing infrastructure, production and distribution capabilities, and the value of the intellectual property.
• Assessed market trends, consumer demand, and competition to identify new market opportunities, desirable product mix, growth opportunities, and potential areas of improvement.
• ERF has improved sourcing of high-quality and best-selling strains
• ERF has hired additional experienced cultivation experts, expanding the cultivation team
• The first delivery of high-quality plants for the 2024 harvest is planted
The Company has concluded the development and build-out phase of Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles and will now focus on further streamlining operations and distribution for maximum results.
Plans for 2024
• ERF will deliver the first harvest in June.
• ERF will prepare the second cultivation run for harvesting in November
• ERF will deliver “Estrella Weedery” branded specialty products into the retail market
• Optimize cost structures by streamlining operations and further reducing expenses
• Increase investment in research and development to innovate and stay ahead of the competition.
• Continue to reduce debt and improve liquidity.
• Explore options for raising additional capital, such as strategic partnerships or equity financing, while limiting dilution to a minimum.
• Focus on high-margin products or services.
• Joined the Airbnb community to develop the Ranch into the top destination for California’s fast-growing cannabis tourism.
• Consider a share consolidation program to access a new investment universe.
• Continue to improve our fiscal management practices to enhance transparency and accountability.
• Foster frequent and transparent communication with shareholders, investors, and the public.
• Regularly communicate milestones, achievements, and growth plans.
In closing, Mr. Hodson states, “The past five years' experience has strongly shaped us, as it has the entire industry. In our start-up years, we relied on standard startup business practices, such as engaging expert building contractors, growers, and distribution partners to manage and market our products. We operated in a new industry that presented us with unexpected obstacles and expenses, including unreasonable and ever-changing rules and regulations and, as the major obstacle, being subject to very repressive accounting and tax treatment. Based on this experience, in 2023, we began an in-depth assessment process for our entire operation, from “seed to sale.” As a result, we have expanded our team and revised operational structures to maximize the results from the cultivation at our exceptional Estrella Ranch facility.”
“With the beginning of the planting for Estrella’s new 2024 harvest, Estrella River Farms has now reached full autonomy and control over its destiny. Every aspect of the operation is under our complete supervision and control, from planting to harvesting and selling. By reducing the dependency on affiliated companies and distribution partners, we now have total control over the entire process and, most importantly, will be able to improve our financial performance. To accelerate revenue generation and profitability, we have begun crafting a unique “Estrella” branded products strategy for ERF as retail sales in addition to bulk wholesale flower sales. This allows the farm to command higher profit margins than bulk sales.”
“By strictly following this comprehensive comeback plan, driven by our low-cost operation model, we expect our "Phoenix" cannabis stock to rise from its current level and emerge as a successful and resilient player in the cannabis industry. With an elevated level of flexibility and focus on innovation, strategic initiatives, differentiated offerings, and a continuing commitment to excellence, we can unlock our true potential and deliver significant value to our shareholders. We expect this to be reflected in an increasing share price. For people unfamiliar with our company, now is an excellent time to get involved.”
Bill Hodson
CEO, Livewire Ergogenics
The LiveWire Estrella Weedery
Estrella Ranch is a historic ranch property in Paso Robles, the center of California wine country. Together with its subsidiary Estrella Ranch Partners, Livewire has transformed this stunning property into the world's first "Estate Grown Weedery ™," with three acres for cultivating high-end, organic, sun-grown cannabis products and ample room for expansion. Estrella Ranch is the central hub for all Livewire operations in California. The Estrella “Estate Grown Weedery” cultivation process focuses on the cost-effective production of the best quality sun-grown cannabis in California while generating the smallest possible carbon footprint using as few of California's energy resources as possible. Visit https://estrellariverfarms.com,
About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.
Livewire focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant facilities to produce exceptional cannabis-based products for statewide distribution in California. This includes developing and licensing organic-style grown cannabinoid-based specialty products and services to create the high-quality "Estrella Weedery™" brand. These products are cultivated by Livewire’s subsidiary/affiliate companies, Estrella Ranch Partners, and Estrella River Farms, and distributed by major California cannabis distributors and retailers. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act.
For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com or at X at @livewireLVVV. Follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV or go to
www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics for non-material updates.
Forward-Looking Statements.
This release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, predictions, and projections are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning the successful execution of planned events or the Company's general future performance. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
