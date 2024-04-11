Artificial Intelligence Recognition Awards Launches Inaugural Program for Startups, Established Firms and Individuals

Official AIR Awards 2024 Banner - Startup

The New Industry Awards Program Features Highly Experienced Judges From a Cross-Section of Tech Firms and Academia

AI companies and individuals working in the AI market need external organizations like the AIR Awards that can provide an objective review of their accomplishments leading to industry recognition.” — AJ Jobanputra, Co-Chair of the AIR Awards

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Recognition (AIR) Awards, a new competitive industry awards program that is designed to recognize startups, established companies and individuals for their contributions and innovations in the burgeoning AI market, is announcing today the launch of its inaugural North American awards program. Nominations are now officially open for all 16 startup and corporate categories, including 8 trailblazers (individual) categories. AIR Awards is purposely designed to not only recognize exceptional achievements in AI but also to foster a community where innovation thrives. That community mentality helps differentiate the AIR Awards from other award organizations as it aims to deliver a combination of workshops and post-award best practice webinars among the winners.

The AIR Awards' esteemed judging panel comprises AI experts who have played advisory roles or worked on AI projects and products for numerous Fortune 100 companies across tech, automotive, and government sectors. This collective expertise provides credible third-party validation for category winners and finalists, assisting AI product and service buyers in shortlisting reliable AI brands for potential business collaborations. Visit the AIRawards.org website to learn more about the judging panel and the AIR Awards.

Crafted by tech professionals for tech professionals, the program not only celebrates achievements but also crystallizes the shared values and aspirations of a dedicated community. The vision was inspired by pioneers like AJ Jobanputra, who decades ago, leveraged the power of industry awards in other emerging tech cycles such as the nascent days of the Internet of Things. As the Co-Chairman, AJ guides the direction of the AIR Awards, ensuring that the program recognizes industry-leading AI implementations and fosters a community of forward-thinking leaders and innovators. AJ is supported by Co-Chairman David Splivalo, a 25-year veteran from the high-tech PR industry who has secured hundreds of prestigious industry and business awards for the tech brands he’s represented and serves as the AIR Awards resident “awards guru” responsible for brand awareness and programming.

“AI companies and individuals working in the AI market need external organizations like the AIR Awards that can provide an objective review of their accomplishments in order to better distinguish, validate and market their brand,” said AJ Jobanputra, Co-Chair and founder of the AIR Awards.

Award Guidelines

The awards competition is available to all startups and mid to large-size companies that are engaged in creating AI-driven products and services, including individuals who have made a remarkable contribution within the AI industry. Nominations require that those products, services, and individuals being nominated list accomplishments that occurred after March 1 2023, ensuring that the spotlight remains on achievements within the current market, rather than on beta software or conceptual ideas. Nominations close on Monday, May 13.

Whether you are a startup or an established player, the AIR Awards encourages nominees to showcase their achievements. The price per nomination begins at $225 (USD). Some of the available categories include the following, with a complete list available here.

Corporate & Startup Award Categories

Best Innovation in Governance, Risk and Compliance

Best Use In Marketing Content

Best Use in Software Development

Best Use for Office Productivity

Top AI Solution for Cybersecurity

Trailblazer Award Categories

AI Researcher of the Year Award

Extraordinary Women in AI Award

Young AI Developer Award

AI Ethics Professional Award

AI Communications Professional Award

Please visit the AIR Awards site to check out timely industry news about AI companies and startups, including tips to improve public relations and marketing approaches that can increase brand and product awareness. To submit a nomination, please click here.

About AIR Awards

The AIR Awards (AI Recognition Awards) is an industry awards program that independently reviews the technical merits of each nomination, followed by the recognition of outstanding achievements by both companies and individuals operating in the AI market. The organization’s panel of expert judges can also help prospective buyers and investors that are assessing AI companies and their respective products and services. Created by two tech experts from Canada and the U.S., the awards program is designed to evaluate and recognize the accolades of brands and individuals that can easily be overlooked in the burgeoning AI market. For more information about the AIR Awards, please visit www.airawards.org.

