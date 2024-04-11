Trusted Advisor Associates Head to Join the Advisory Board of the Leading Business Relationship Research Firm, Relate
Noelle is the CEO of Trusted Advisor Associates LLC (TAA) and has been instrumental in writing the curriculum for Relate’s generative AI analyst, Sandi.
Working with Sandi, improves my awareness of building trust in every meeting and I am grateful for the curriculum that Noelle helps shape for Sandi.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noelle Mykolenko will join Relate Research and Technology Co.’s (“Relate”) advisory board on April 1. Noelle is the CEO of Trusted Advisor Associates LLC (TAA) and has been instrumental in writing the curriculum for Relate’s generative AI analyst, Sandi.
— Rowland Hirst, CEO
Trusted Advisor Associates was founded on the challenge of developing a conceptual framework and analytical method for evaluating and understanding trust. This resulted in ground-breaking books describing The Trust Equation in detail. Over decades, TAA has refined this trust model to ensure that there is an evolving, actionable way to improve trust and trustworthiness.
Widely followed, the Trust Equation is what Relate measures objectively using Sandi. This effectively removes emotion from internal and external trust evaluations, allowing Sandi users to pivot their behaviors in real time and, more importantly, sustain their trustworthiness to make genuine, lasting changes and impressions on their audiences.
As the leader of the preeminent consulting firm that helps companies build trust in their business relationships, Noelle will continue to help the Relate team refine the objective measurement of trust, whether with customers, investors, staff, the community, regulators, or professional services.
“As a B2B salesperson by background, I knew that being a trusted advisor was critical to winning business from my clients”, said Rowland Hirst, Co-Founder and CEO of Relate. “However, I had no way to objectively measure my progress which meant that business lost could have been prevented. Working with Sandi, improves my awareness of building trust in every meeting and I am grateful for the curriculum that Noelle helps shape for Sandi.”
For more information, please contact Julian Baring at media@trustrelate.com or on +1 917 331 0088. Visit the website at www.trustrelate.com .
Julian Baring
Relate Research and Technology Co
+1 917-331-0088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn