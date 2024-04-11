Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,186 in the last 365 days.

Trusted Advisor Associates Head to Join the Advisory Board of the Leading Business Relationship Research Firm, Relate

A photo of Noelle Mykolenko, CEO of TAA.

Noelle Mykolenko, CEO of TAA.

Noelle is the CEO of Trusted Advisor Associates LLC (TAA) and has been instrumental in writing the curriculum for Relate’s generative AI analyst, Sandi.

Working with Sandi, improves my awareness of building trust in every meeting and I am grateful for the curriculum that Noelle helps shape for Sandi.”
— Rowland Hirst, CEO
BOSTON, MA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noelle Mykolenko will join Relate Research and Technology Co.’s (“Relate”) advisory board on April 1. Noelle is the CEO of Trusted Advisor Associates LLC (TAA) and has been instrumental in writing the curriculum for Relate’s generative AI analyst, Sandi.

Trusted Advisor Associates was founded on the challenge of developing a conceptual framework and analytical method for evaluating and understanding trust. This resulted in ground-breaking books describing The Trust Equation in detail. Over decades, TAA has refined this trust model to ensure that there is an evolving, actionable way to improve trust and trustworthiness.

Widely followed, the Trust Equation is what Relate measures objectively using Sandi. This effectively removes emotion from internal and external trust evaluations, allowing Sandi users to pivot their behaviors in real time and, more importantly, sustain their trustworthiness to make genuine, lasting changes and impressions on their audiences.

As the leader of the preeminent consulting firm that helps companies build trust in their business relationships, Noelle will continue to help the Relate team refine the objective measurement of trust, whether with customers, investors, staff, the community, regulators, or professional services.

“As a B2B salesperson by background, I knew that being a trusted advisor was critical to winning business from my clients”, said Rowland Hirst, Co-Founder and CEO of Relate. “However, I had no way to objectively measure my progress which meant that business lost could have been prevented. Working with Sandi, improves my awareness of building trust in every meeting and I am grateful for the curriculum that Noelle helps shape for Sandi.”

For more information, please contact Julian Baring at media@trustrelate.com or on +1 917 331 0088. Visit the website at www.trustrelate.com .

Julian Baring
Relate Research and Technology Co
+1 917-331-0088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Trusted Advisor Associates Head to Join the Advisory Board of the Leading Business Relationship Research Firm, Relate

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more