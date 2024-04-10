University of Newcastle secures top spots in global rankings

The University of Newcastle’s engineering and health programs have been recognised as some of the best in the world, as results of the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject are released today.

The rankings analyse the reputation and research outputs of almost 5000 institutions across the world, benchmarking performance across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subjects, with measures including the quantity and impact of research, global engagement, and employment outcomes of graduates.

This year the University ranked in the top 30 institutions in the world for its work in engineering – mining and minerals, and in the top 50 universities globally for research and teaching in the subject area of nursing, which is supported through work in public health and nutrition.

Twelve of the University’s subjects earned a prestigious place among the world’s top 200, including three in the top 100. Overall, the University ranked in 29 subjects.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Academic Excellence, Professor Jennifer Milam, said the University’s results in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject were significant as they recognised the work the University was doing to solve some of its region and the world’s greatest challenges.

“What this means is we are leading in our research towards a sustainable future, and ensuring our world-class research is focused on our communities living better, healthier lives,” Professor Milam said.

“For example, as our region transforms its economy, we are seeing strength in our engineering programs, exemplified through the work led by Laureate Professor Kevin Galvin and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Enabling Eco-Efficient Beneficiation of Minerals (COEMinerals), which is based at the University of Newcastle.

“We know that minerals are critical for Australia’s future, and that the transition to clean energy will be minerals intensive. Professor Galvin and his team are addressing the challenge of developing new, more efficient, less wasteful ways to recover minerals, and this work is recognised globally.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO, said the University’s performance in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject was a testament to its commitment to being a world leader in research and teaching.

“We are committed to being a trailblazer in education; our teaching is informed by world-class research which leads to an exceptional student experience,” Professor Zelinsky said.

“These results are a testament to this commitment and our students can feel confident they are receiving a high-quality education.”

The University’s law program has continued to perform well in the rankings, progressing from being unranked in 2021 to this year being ranked in the top 200 in the world.

“Our School of Law and Justice is a clinical school where our students get practical experience through programs such as Law on the Beach, this makes them highly employable, something that has been recognised by employers across our region and reflected in the ranking results,” Professor Milam said.

The annual QS World University Rankings by Subject is a comprehensive guide to the world's top universities in a range of popular subject areas.

*Image caption: COEMinerals researcher Dr Peipei Wang explains testing techniques to undergraduate student Sharni Tilbrook during a mineral separation experiment.

