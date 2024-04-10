Sen. Nick Miller Applauds Federal Agency on Setting Limits on ‘Forever Chemicals;’ Local Sources of Water Have High Levels 

April 10, 2024 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today commended the Environmental Protection Agency for setting a limit on chemicals found in drinking water.

“In meeting with residents and local municipal leaders across the district, some have expressed concerns about the high levels of chemicals in their water. I have directed these communities to commonwealth resources, such as PENNVEST, which can help local government authorities and municipalities with infrastructure updates, like water system projects.” said Miller. “I am pleased that the administration is taking long-awaited steps to address this potentially dangerous situation. Here in Pennsylvania, our residents have a constitutional right to clean air and water.”

Toxic PFAS, also known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, will now be limited to four parts per trillion, which is a standard at the lowest level feasible for effective implantation. The rule also sets a timeline of five years for organizations to comply.

Within the past few years, several wells in Emmaus Borough tested positive for high levels of PFAs. Residents in the borough had been consuming and utilizing toxic water with no idea. It is estimated to cost $16 million to fix.

“It is happening here in our district,” said Miller. “We need to address these high levels of toxins as soon as possible.”

Previously, Miller voted to limit these chemicals from training sources and manufacturing of protective equipment for first responders.

“While this rule is a great first step in protecting our consumers, I urge my colleagues in the General Assembly to continue to fight for our first responders and residents and pass additional legislation to ensure more preventive measures are taken in limiting these toxic substances.”