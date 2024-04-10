Thrillville Brings State Fair Experience to Camp Jordan Park for 3rd Year
Enjoy carnival rides, racing pigs, fair food, sea lion show, games, petting zoo, pony rides, and a circus show in the arena. Fun for all ages!EAST RIDGE, TN, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrillville Fair Brings State Fair Experience and Family Fun to Camp Jordan Park
Thrillville Fair returns to Camp Jordan Park for 3rd year. From May 9 through May 19, offering a spectacular lineup of attractions that promise fun and entertainment for all ages. The fair will feature an array of activities including state fair carnival rides, racing pigs, sea lion shows, and much more.
Thrillville Fair showcases an impressive selection of state fair carnival rides that cater to thrill-seekers and families alike. From breathtaking roller coasters to fun-filled merry-go-rounds, the fair provides non-stop excitement. Visitors can also test their luck and skill at various classic games, competing for prizes and enjoying traditional fairground challenges.
One of the highlights this year includes the crowd-pleasing racing pigs.
No fair experience would be complete without indulging in the array of classic fair food available. Attendees can enjoy everything from sweet cotton candy and funnel cakes to savory street tacos and more, ensuring there's something to satisfy every craving.
For families, the fair offers a petting zoo and pony rides, providing kids with delightful interactions with animals in a safe environment. The Camp Jordan Arena will host a spectacular circus acrobatic show featuring awe-inspiring feats that combine artistry and athleticism.
"We are thrilled to bring Thrillville Fair to Camp Jordan Park, offering an array of attractions that cater to everyone," said the event organizer. "We've planned eleven days filled with joy, excitement, and unforgettable memories for our community and visitors."
Event Details:
Dates: May 9-19
Location: Camp Jordan Park, East Ridge, TN
Tickets: Available at the entrance and online.
For more information, please visit www.theThrillville.com or contact info@theThrillville.com
Thrillville Fair Returns to Camp Jordan Park