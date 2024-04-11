Olympic Tactical & Investigations Named a Finalist in the Eleventh Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2024

Olympic Tactical & Investigations is a Security Consulting & Risk Management category finalist in the Family Wealth Report Awards 2024.

Olympic Tactical & Investigations is a finalist in the Security Consulting & Risk Management category at the Eleventh Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2024.

Our motto, 'mission first, team second, self last,' reminds our staff that our mission is to bring the 'best in class' solutions to help our clients achieve security, safety, and peace of mind.” — Greg Glassock

SEATTLE, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympic Tactical & Investigations, a leading security risk management provider serving the North-American family office and family wealth industry, has been selected as a finalist in the Security Consulting & Risk Management category at the Eleventh Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2024 program.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Commenting on being selected as a finalist, Greg Glassock, CEO of Olympic Tactical & Investigations, said: "We are honored to be included on the short list of finalists for this award. It speaks to our continued dedication to serving our clients with excellence. Our motto is 'mission first, team second, self last' and this serves as a reminder to our staff that our mission is to bring the 'best in class' solutions and services to help our clients achieve security, safety, and peace of mind. Thank you on behalf of the Olympic Tactical & Investigations team for considering us for this prestigious award."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies. "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year.

"This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and the Family Wealth Report Awards are no exception. These awards give organisations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers.

"I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms - they are all worthy recipients who join the prestigious list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of Family Wealth Report winners."

Winners will be announced on 2 May 2024 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

About Olympic Tactical & Investigations

Olympic Tactical & Investigations, founded by Greg Glassock in 2007, empowers high-profile clients and organizations with resilience and strategic decision advantage. Through collaboration with legal experts and specialist advisors, it provides comprehensive services including litigation support, international due diligence, services, intelligence, reputation and crisis management to ensure clients prevail in their most critical moments.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.