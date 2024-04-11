Evry Health Aims to Improve Employee Wellness Through Somnology’s Innovative Digital Sleep Care Solution
Evry Health and Somnology, Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Sleep Solutions.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somnology, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive sleep solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Evry Health. This collaboration aims to transform corporate health by linking sleep and behavioral health directly with employee wellness, offering targeted solutions for today’s workforce challenges.
Poor sleep quality contributes to reduced performance, increased illness, a higher incidence of workplace accidents, and increased risk for chronic health conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, depression, and memory loss. Recognizing this connection, Evry Health will bring Somnology’s sleep and behavioral health services to its commercial clients, underscoring a mutual commitment to enhancing health and wellness.
“Somnology offers a unique array of coordinated sleep services that aligns with our goal of providing the highest quality care,” said Dr. Mamata Majmundar, Chief Medical Officer of Evry Health.
By highlighting the vital role of sleep, this strategic alliance aims not only to boost health and performance but also to lower healthcare costs for employers, all while ensuring the delivery of high-quality care.
Dr. Melissa Lim, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Somnology, highlights the partnership's role in enhancing wellness: "Teaming up with Evry Health enables us to advance our mission of making sleep central to achieving better physical and mental well-being."
For more information, please visit Evry Health’s and Somnology's websites.
About Evry Health:
Evry Health is bringing humanity back to health insurance. At Evry, health insurance isn’t about premiums, deductibles and coverage. It is about ensuring the people we serve live healthier and happier lives. Evry brings a personalized, human approach to how we deliver health insurance. We are doing more than making improvements to access and affordability because we believe healthcare should be a solution, not a system. For more information, visit evryhealth.com.
About Somnology:
Somnology is a leading provider of comprehensive sleep solutions, committed to revolutionizing sleep care through innovative technologies and personalized approaches. The Sleep Lab as a Service (SLaaS®) platform offers detailed insights and user-friendly dashboards, guiding individuals on their journey to better sleep.
Note: SLaaS® is a registered trademark of Somnology.
Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.
